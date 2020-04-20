If you’re desperate for a haircut, there’s good news on the horizon.
Mesa County Public Health has a plan to reopen Mesa County in three phases, which the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby wrote about on today’s front page.
Unfortunately, we don’t know yet whether the Polis administration will sign off on it, though it seems to dovetail with a strategy the governor is calling “safer at home” which he plans to unveil this week.
At any rate, we appear on the cusp of taking some steps toward easing restrictions — either as part of a statewide move or because Mesa County was able to get permission from the state to reopen on its own timeline due to low COVID-19 numbers.
Phase 1 of Mesa County Public Health’s plan looks a lot like what we’re experiencing now, except more non-essential businesses will be allowed to open their doors provided they take a bevy of precautions.
Schools will still be closed and sports and other organized youth activities will continue to be off-limits. Same with bars. The reason is because gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people with recommendations for physical distancing requirements to remain in place.
Visits to hospitals and senior living facilities will continue to be prohibited to protect at-risk populations.
Movie theaters, churches and gyms would be able to operate if strict social distancing practices are possible. Some technical colleges could hold classes of no more than 10 people. Elective surgeries would be allowed to resume.
The easing of restrictions is predicated on people continuing to observe at least six feet of distance. The public will be encouraged to wear masks to enter retail establishments. It will be interesting to see how this goes over in the wake of protests against government action to protect the public health.
Telecommuting will continue to be encouraged. But for businesses that can’t do that, like restaurants, retail and personal services, employees whose duties include close contact with the public will be asked to utilize face coverings.
Those who return to work in an office setting can expect break rooms and common areas to be off-limits as part of protocols to implement six feet of distance.
Again, this may all be wishful thinking, but Mesa County’s plan seems to meet the governor’s criteria for keeping people safe from the virus and preventing it from spreading more.
“I do believe that we can keep social distancing measures in place while opening up most of our businesses so people can work while we’re practicing these social distancing techniques,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr told Mesa County commissioners on Monday. “We will monitor this the entire time.”
Phase 1 would last two weeks. We’d have to get through that two-week period without a spike in COVID-19 cases before moving to Phase 2.
The best way to ensure a quick transition to less restrictive phases is for everyone to follow the “rules” (which we know aren’t being enforced, but are nevertheless critical): no non-essential travel, wear masks, observe distancing (six feet for hikers, 15 feet for runners/bikers) washing hands frequently and sanitizing high-touch surfaces.
We’re in a position to emerge from the strictest measures because we’ve done a good job of flattening the curve. Congratulations all around. The last thing we want is to reopen the county only to see an increase in cases. Let’s continue to be smart and do all the right things to ensure we suffer no setbacks.
Let’s hope we get the chance to prove ourselves.