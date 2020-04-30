Just before stay-at-home orders became the norm in this country, the U.S. Senate seemed prepared to act quickly to pass the Great American Outdoors Act.
Once passed, the bill would fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at its authorized maximum of $900 million a year — permanently. It would also establish a separate restoration fund to address the maintenance backlog at the National Park Service, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Education and the Bureau of Land Management.
Congress has been a little preoccupied lately spending trillions to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that senators will recognize that support for the GAOA remains vitally important, especially now as part of the next stimulus package when we know our nation needs both short-term and long-term economic development support.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced last week that the department plans to reopen the national parks, most of which were shuttered at least partially for the coronavirus lockdown, “as rapidly as possible.”
If we’ve learned anything about life during the pandemic, it’s that people flock to outdoor spaces. Even before the coronavirus, National Park Service properties have been overwhelmed at times. They need more resources to address the impacts of heavy visitor counts.
As things slowly reopen, Americans with a pent-up appetite for outdoor experiences will head for the hills, canyons, rivers and urban greenspaces. We need to increase investments in outdoor protections and access, which the GAOA would do without spending taxpayer money.
Both the LWCF and the maintenance backlog portion of GAOA would be funded from revenue from oil and gas drilling. It’s money that comes from energy exploration on federal lands or in the Gulf of Mexico.
Since the LWCF came into being, more than $281 million has gone to improvements for Colorado public lands and community parks.
Those LWCF funds are often leveraged by small towns, chambers of commerce, small businesses and stewardship volunteers to create and promote recreational amenities that help communities capture a portion of the growing outdoor recreation economy. Doling out money now via the GAOA means that when life returns to normal — and Americans again are spending money on outdoor gear and clothing, airfare, lodging, restaurants and other services — investments in recreation infrastructure will be ready to pay off.
This economic ecosystem hinges on good land and water conservation. The biggest source of funding to protect and improve access to special landscapes is the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Investment made possible by the LWCF create the best possible recreational opportunities and tourist experiences, which translate into economic benefits — especially for a state like Colorado whose identity is wrapped in incredible outdoors experiences.
It’s an opportune time to pass the GAOA because it’s a natural fit for what Congress is trying to do anyway — stimulate the economy. This is a low-cost, long-term stimulus. When the floodgates open and Americans are clamoring to hit trails, lakes and state and national parks, will we be ready? Not unless we address maintenance backlogs and increase investments in infrastructure, protections and access.