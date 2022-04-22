Copyright and trademark laws are important tools for businesses, but they can also be abused — leading to ridiculous outcomes like we’re seeing with Monumental Beer Works.
Monumental Beer Works is going through a name change right now thanks to a copyright issue around the word “monumental,” according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. That’s absurd.
You can trademark a lot of words, but typically you aren’t allowed a trademark on words that are commonly used. We find it hard to believe that the word “monumental” isn’t a common word.
We’ve seen similar situations play out in the past in other parts of the state and country. No ski resort but Steamboat Springs gets to call their snow “champagne powder.” The online retailer Backcountry made headlines a few years ago for suing anyone using that word in their business name, sparking outrage in the outdoor recreation community.
To be clear, copyright and trademark laws are necessary. They allow companies to protect their intellectual property and can help prevent confusion between similarly named businesses in the same industry.
Still it gets silly when a brewery in this valley can’t reference Colorado National Monument in its name. Where was the confusion there?
There is real harm here, too. Changing a name can be a difficult and expensive process for a business, as Monumental Beer Works Operating Manager Brian Fischer told The Daily Sentinel.
“We want to (rebrand) as soon as possible,” Fischer said. “The reality is that it takes a lot of time to find a name that’s not being used in the beer, wine or spirits categories — because they lump all of us into the same category — and to vet those possible names through our own process and then through a trademark attorney.”
It costs businesses time and money they could be putting back into their business, but it’s also probably cheaper than fighting a lawsuit. Companies that have faced this issue might have been able to successfully fight against these challenges, but it would be very costly and many times they have few resources.
We’re not sure what the best way to improve this situation is, but anything to protect businesses from being targeted frivolously would be a welcome change.
As for Monumental, they are moving forward and have asked the community for help in choosing a new name.
“We’re a community-oriented brewery. We have been from day one,” Fischer said. “The community’s been a huge part of what we do here and we wouldn’t exist without them. To have them as part of the conversation and engage the community in that way was a no-brainer.”
They got many responses and we thought we’d add a couple. Since it originally used the monument for inspiration, that might be a good place to look for the new name. Maybe Wingate Beer Works or Saddlehorn Brewing? Just don’t go with Super Bowl Beer Works. That one might be trouble.