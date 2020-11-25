Let’s be frank — Mesa County probably deserves a rude awakening over its exploding COVID-19 numbers.
State officials seemed ready to oblige. Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified Mesa County that it was being placed on a red “severe risk” pandemic response level. As a consequence, the Five Star program that allows qualifying businesses to remain open at 50% capacity could no longer be used.
But over the weekend, Mesa County Public Health and local hospital officials made a compelling case that eliminating the Five Star program — which incentivizes local businesses to take all the necessary precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19 — isn’t the answer to curbing transmission rates. More importantly, the CDPHE director and Gov. Jared Polis listened and then showed wisdom and backbone in giving Mesa County the benefit of the doubt.
The recent upsurge in infections in Mesa County isn’t from people going out into the community buying goods and services, said MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, but from people congregating and not following public health orders.
“Our threat continues to be personal gatherings with family and friends, and we’ll be aware of that more as we go into the Thanksgiving holiday this week,” Kuhr said. “The Five Star businesses are running responsibly. They’re requiring masks. They have cleaning protocols in place. They have protocols for checking symptoms of employees. They’re truly limiting their capacity at 50%.”
So, the business community dodged a bullet. But at some point, if infection rates don’t fall and local hospitals have to enact surge plans to double the number of ICU beds in the valley, our local businesses are going to lose out. With nothing left to dial down, state officials may have to reconsider the Five Star program — if for no other reason than to sound alarm bells that the current path is unsustainable. Such a move would probably occur in concert with a new stay-at-home order, increasing tensions over the government response to the pandemic.
Kuhr hasn’t resorted to a “Jerry Maguire”-style plea — “Help me help you” — directed at the general public. Maybe he should.
If it isn’t clear by now, Mesa County’s economic fortunes depend on each one of us as individuals making adult decisions without government prompting — wearing masks, maintain six feet of distance when necessary and not interacting with anyone outside their households when possible. It’s estimated that one in 49 Coloradans are infected and many of them may not know it. It’s best to assume that anyone you come in contact with is positive for COVID-19 and act accordingly.
The governor showed some faith in Mesa County residents to turn our numbers around. Let’s not put him in a position of having no choice but to enact further restrictions that will batter the economy.