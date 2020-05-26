Manned space exploration used to be the exclusive domain of national governments. Only Russia, the U.S. and China have sent astronauts into space.
That could change today. SpaceX, the private rocket ship company owned by the billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch its first manned spaceflight from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center at 2:33 p.m. (Mountain Time).
It’s historic for many reasons. It will be the first time since 2011 that astronauts lift off from American soil on American-made rockets and spacecraft.
Since 2011 — the year NASA retired its space shuttle fleet after 135 flights — American astronauts have hitched rides on Russian spaceflights to get to the International Space Station at an eye-popping cost of more than $85 million per seat.
SpaceX is estimated to charge $55 million per astronaut by using a Falcon 9 orbital rocket that’s partially reusable, allowing SpaceX “to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access,” according to the company’s website. Musk, by the way, is not just the company’s CEO, but it’s chief technical officer as well.
The stakes are enormous, not just for SpaceX, but for the future of America’s space exploration. A successful mission could usher in a new era of human spaceflight that is no longer reliant on the government. An unsuccessful mission could end the public-private partnership model and ground manned spaceflights in the U.S. indefinitely.
But there’s every reason to believe that SpaceX is up to the task. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are the human cargo aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. Unmanned versions of the Dragon capsule have flown supplies to the International Space Station since 2012.
According to Vox reporter Sara Morrison, the spacecraft will reach Earth orbit 12 minutes after takeoff. Then the Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule will separate.
“The Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth, where it’s supposed to land on a drone ship. The Crew Dragon capsule will remain in orbit for 19 hours before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:29 am ET on May 28. The astronauts will stay on the ISS for one to four months, then head back to Earth on the same Crew Dragon capsule that took them to space.”
It’s a two-step process for the mission to be a success. First there’s the launch and the successful docking with the space station. Then there’s returning the astronauts safely back to Earth.
Because of the pandemic, NASA is urging people not to crowd the traditional viewing spots near the launch site. Obviously that’s not an option here, but it serves as a reminder that for all the bleakness the pandemic has wrought, there are still things to cheer for. This one combines America’s entrepreneurial spirit with shooting for the stars.
This launch is a welcome distraction for those of us suffering from pandemic fatigue.