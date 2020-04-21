There’s no delicate way to say this. Our three-person Mesa County Board of Commissioners is making us all look like rubes.
A little background:
On Monday, our Republican commissioners tried to shame Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, for something he didn’t do.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed directs some money to states. It also provides direct payments to local governments that serve populations of 500,000 or more.
It’s not the governor’s fault that Congress didn’t specifically earmark CARES Act dollars for smaller municipalities, but our commissioners decided that Polis was somehow abusing his authority by not taking matters into his own hands and redirecting the state’s $1.7 billion share to rural counties and small towns and cities.
Never mind that the General Assembly, not the governor, controls the purse strings in Colorado — a point the governor made last week in response to same spurious narrative. Nevertheless, Mesa County commissioners plunged ahead with version 2.0 of their reckless, fact-free assertion that Polis is strong-arming local governments in defiance of congressional intent.
Cue the facepalm gif.
Mesa County commissioners have been largely silent throughout the pandemic. The county health department has shown real leadership and initiative, but not our commissioners. They’ve been short on encouraging the community to observe distancing measures, but have piped up to criticize the governor’s actions in response to the virus.
We’re all for giving the governor — or anyone in government — the business, but there has to be a basis for doing so. Taking a swing without a foothold in the facts, as our commisisoners have done, is just embarrassing.
The irony is that Polis is on their side. Polis lobbied Congress to include money for smaller governments in a fourth conronavirus relief bill. The bill passed the Senate Tuesday, but other than money for testing and personal protective equipment, there doesn’t appear to be more money for states or small local governments. Instead the bulk of funds went to the Paycheck Protection Program, hospitals, testing and small businesses diaster loans.
There’s already talk of a fifth coronavirus response bill, so the issue of money to small local governments may resurface. Leaders of both parties are pointing fingers at the other for blocking money for local governments. Instead of accusing the governor of doing something he hasn’t, Mesa County commissioners should be calling on our members of Congress to throw them a lifeline.
We elected these commissioners, so when they do something as ham-handed as authorizing Monday’s letter to the governor, it reflects poorly on all of us. There are smart, strategic ways of making a play for piece of the CARES Act funding pie. Giving the governor an atomic wedgie isn’t one of them.
Congress made large allotments to the states without specifying how, or even whether, the money should trickle down to local governments. That’s a call for the Legislature to make. Mesa County commissioners would be wise to fixate on that process instead of announcing to the governor and the world that they need a diaper change.
While Polis has announced to our great relief that he is ready to end the stay-at-home restrictions have impacted so many aspects of our lives, we face many weeks if not months of uncertainty ahead.
As we move toward an easing of restrictions, we will continue to need a high degree of coordination and cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies and governments. Commissioners can show some leadership by simply acting like adults. Tantrums do nothing but stoke remorse among voters and citizens.