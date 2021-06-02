On the same day that President Joe Biden appeared at a Ford Motor plant in Michigan to promote a $174 billion electric vehicle plan, Republican members of the House Committee on Natural Resources hosted a forum to highlight the nation’s insufficient supply of the raw minerals needed to bolster manufacturing of green technologies.
We’re talking all of the things that are supposed to get us to “net zero” by 2050 — electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar panels and batteries that store energy. High-tech devices and renewable energy technologies rely on “rare earth” and other minerals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, which are produced primarily overseas.
Needless to say, demand for these minerals is expected to soar under a Biden-backed green-tech plan. Even demand for copper would skyrocket just to build out electric vehicle charging stations. Yet, the mineral supply chains required to meet green-energy goals either don’t exist or are controlled by geopolitical rivals — mainly China.
The heightened demand comes at a time when the U.S. has severely scaled back mining operations. Writing for Forbes, David Blackmon traces how NIMBYism provided the crease for China to dominate the minerals market. “[C]oncerns over the environmental impact of mining operations for these critical minerals caused a mass closing of many mines in the developed nations of the West and other parts of the world during the 1980s, thus setting a global stage that enabled a rapidly-developing China to gain control over international supply chains over the subsequent 30 years.”
There are two problems with being dependent on China for critical minerals. One is that China has a lousy environmental and human-rights record when it comes to extraction. The other is that state-controlled Chinese corporations could disrupt the supply chain at any time for any reason.
The upshot of the Republican House Natural Resources forum is that Biden’s plan for a clean-energy economy that spins off millions of good-paying new jobs can’t really happen without a concerted effort to revitalize the nation’s mining industry. It’s not just a policy matter either. Streamlining a years-long permitting process doesn’t fix reductions in the talent pipeline that have beset the industry.
And this isn’t Republicans being doom-sayers about the direction of the economy. A new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) makes clear that the possibility of mineral shortages could stall the use of technologies to address climate concerns.
“Today’s mineral supply and investment plans fall short of what is needed to transform the energy sector, raising the risk of delayed or more expensive energy transitions,” the report stated.
Instead of portraying a green energy transition as all upside, the Biden administration needs to push federal policy changes to ensure access to supplies of these critical minerals.