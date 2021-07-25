Who knew mattresses were such a scourge?
Mesa County residents throw away more than 16,000 mattresses a year. Most of them, thankfully, end up in the county landfill instead of getting dumped in the desert or an alley by folks unwilling to pay for disposal.
There’s a good reason the landfill charges per mattress or box spring. They’re bulky and don’t compact well, taking up valuable space in an operation defined by making every square inch count. When workers attempt to mash them into manageable chunks, broken springs can wreak havoc on the axles of the landfill equipment — to the tune of up to $10,000 a year in repairs.
Worst of all, nearly every component of a mattress can be recycled. Taking them out of the landfill stream saves the equivalent of five Olympic-sized pools a year.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports in today’s paper, a waste audit in 2018 helped the county’s landfill director conclude that recycling mattresses is actually cheaper than accepting them into the landfill. The savings on landfill space, repairs, down time and labor costs justify using a contractor to haul them away,
So credit Mesa County commissioners for recognizing a cost-saving opportunity when it presented itself. But their move to award a $200,000 contract to Spring Back Inc. may just be a first step toward a much bigger payoff.
Spring Back Inc. is a nonprofit social enterprise based in Commerce City, working to achieve a triple bottom line. “People, Planet, Purpose” is their motto. The company employs those who would otherwise find it difficult to find work — people in the final stages of court-ordered drug treatment.
Breaking down mattresses and box springs teaches employees workplace skills and “how to work daily with intentional purpose.” The work is good for the environment, too, annually diverting more than 100,000 mattresses and box springs from landfills across the state.
The steel springs go to metal recyclers, and the wood is turned into lawn mulch or firewood. The fabrics and foam are shipped to companies in Arizona and California that turn them into other products, such as pet bedding, reupholstered furniture, pillows or carpet pads.
In the seven years since he founded the enterprise, Christopher Conway has employed more than 250 people. What started small — collecting mattress donations around the Denver area — has grown into a sizable business. Spring Back has contracts with landfills operated by 16 different local governments, including three on the Western Slope.
If Conway can get more counties west of the divide to contract for mattress removal, he’s considering opening a Western Slope facility — hopefully here in Grand Junction, where the exclusive labor pool is unfortunately plentiful.
This is an innovative way of helping people get back on their feet. It also generates positive feelings about doing the right thing with post-consumer waste. Paying $10 per mattress or box spring seems reasonable in support of a redemptive employment model.