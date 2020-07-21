As defined by the U.S. Constitution, federalism is a fundamental aspect of American government, whereby the states are not merely regional representatives of the federal government, but are granted independent powers and responsibilities, including law enforcement. We are, after all, the independent states of the American continent, united for certain purposes like national security and commerce.
Conservatives — and this newspaper — hold dear the principles of federalism established in the Constitution like states’ rights, the 10th Amendment, limited government, individual freedom and free enterprise.
The Trump administration, apparently forgetting or renouncing these tenets, has exerted federal power where it’s not wanted by sending unidentified federal law enforcement agents in military camo into American cities against the wishes of mayors and governors.
Count us among those who do not think this is OK.
Trump is facing outrage since reports first surfaced of federal agents in unmarked vehicles picking up and detaining protesters in Portland, Oregon, as part of a crackdown on ongoing anti-racism demonstrations.
While we are not particularly sympathetic to the clown class defacing buildings and rioting, the Constitution protects even the most odious among us — and that’s actually the point.
Now, the president has threatened to send federal troops dressed in combat camo to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland.
What?
Oregon’s congressional delegation wrote a letter to the U.S. attorney general stating that the Portland arrests “are more reflective of tactics of a government led by a dictator, not from the government of our constitutional democratic republic.”
Federal agents last week began using tear gas to defend federal buildings in Portland and taking some activists into custody without explanation — an unsettling development, according to human rights advocates. This is how people in Latin American countries “disappeared,” never to be seen again.
“There is no place for federal troops or unidentified federal agents rounding people up at will,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky.
It would be one thing if state governors and legislatures asked the president to send federal troops. But they haven’t done that, which raises questions about whether the administration has the legal authority to take such action — especially the arrests, which Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden decried as unconstitutional.
The Posse Comitatus Act and the Insurrection Act guide the use of troops in state affairs. The Posse Comitatus Act arose from Southern Democrats wanting federal troops withdrawn during Reconstruction. It prohibits the use of the military in civilian matters, but Congress has passed at least 26 exemptions — including protecting national parks and carrying out health laws — that allow the president to send troops into states to aid law enforcement.
The Insurrection Act, passed in 1807, allowed the military to quell citizen rebellions over federal taxes. It has evolved to allow the use of troops in other circumstances. Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson used the Insurrection Act in the 1950s and 1960s to send the military to enforce court desegregation orders and to protect civil rights marchers.
It was last invoked by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, when he — at the request of the state of California — ordered 4,500 troops to Los Angeles after rioting erupted in response to the acquittal of police officers charged with beating Rodney King.
The courts will likely have something to say about whether Trump’s orders violate these laws, but history will explore the degree to which President Trump abandoned core federalist principles to suit what appears to be a political purpose.