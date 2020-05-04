There’s a nobility to those who serve others at a cost to themselves. We call them heroes.
A Colorado man who succumbed to COVID-19 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx last week captured the hearts of people in two states.
Paul Cary, 66, of Denver, was in New York City pitching in to help with the crush of people requiring hospitalization from COVID-19 infections.
After spending three decades as a firefighter with the Aurora Fire Department, Cary was working for an ambulance company, Ambulnz, that sent 72 employees from across the country to help in the nation’s COVID-19 epicenter.
He arrived in late March, just ahead of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desperate appeal calling for health care professionals to travel to New York City to help hospitals there cope with the crisis. Cuomo promised New York health care workers would return the favor to other parts of the country that might need help later.
Cary was among 27,000 retired and active health care workers from outside New York who have answered the call.
Cary was responsible for facility transfers in New York City. When one hospital would get overwhelmed, he’d help transfer patients to other hospitals that had room for patients. He did that for three weeks and had signed up for a second 30-day deployment when he started feeling sick, according to The New York Times.
Eleven days later, he died.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that the city would erect a memorial to him.
“We have lost someone who came to our aid, to our defense,” he said. “And there’s something particularly painful when someone does the right thing — a fellow American comes from across the country to try to help the people of New York City, and while working to save lives here, gives his own life. It’s very painful.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement about Cary’s death.
“Paul Cary served his community, and his country, heroically, and I am incredibly saddened by his passing. During a time of great need, he selflessly volunteered to travel thousands of miles from his home to help others. He risked his own health and safety, and stepped up to do what he could. This is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, and so many Americans. I can never express just how grateful I am for people like Paul, and all our emergency responders who are on the front lines of this virus. Paul dedicated his life to the service of others, and he will be greatly missed.”
An honor guard and large procession of emergency vehicles escorted an ambulance with Cary’s remains to Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday. A second ceremony took place in Denver between the airport and the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Cary had two sons and four grandchildren. In a statement, the family said, “We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”
We offer the family our deepest condolences as well as our deepest admiration. For Paul Cary, helping others wasn’t just a concept. It was a commitment. We look forward to the unveiling of the memorial commemorating the sacrifice of a man who makes all of Colorado proud.