Looking past the awkwardness with which School District 51 has handled the graduation question, we’re grateful that district leaders have found a way to allow graduation ceremonies to take place in a traditional, yet safe manner.
It was never really the district’s call. Mesa County Public Health was going to have to sign off on whatever plan District 51 came up with. Last month, when concerns about COVID-19 were still cresting, the district made the mistake of floating the idea of a “drive-thru” ceremony.
The blowback was rather fierce, even though it was the only idea that could have really worked under the public health orders in place at that time.
Things have changed. Mesa County has been a step ahead of the rest of the state in reopening segments of the economy and society due to a low infection rate — no doubt aided by a significant portion of the population wearing masks and observing social distancing.
We’re still in the midst of a pandemic, so it should come as no surprise that the graduation ceremonies slated for July 10-13 at Suplizio Field will take place with many stipulations to safeguard the public health. The district announced its long-awaited graduation plan on Monday.
Each student will be allowed to invite up to four guests, which will allow for seating to keep spectators properly spaced. Guests will need a ticket to enter the venue. But the district is asking that the guests only come from within Mesa County, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to and from other areas.
That’s a blow for relatives living out of town, but the district is working on a way that the ceremonies can be viewed via an internet connection or heard on the radio. Besides, it may not be the best idea for elderly grandparents or other vulnerable individuals to risk exposure. It goes without saying that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever or cough, should stay home.
Graduates will receive masks with their school logo printed on them and are expected to wear a mask from the moment they enter the venue until they leave. Guests and staff are also encouraged to wear masks.
The district has done everything in its power to recognize the Class of 2020 during an unprecedented public health crisis. It has established clear and comprehensive health protocols so that a tradtional graduation ceremony can take place at all.
It will be a series of graduation ceremonies we won’t soon forget. Despite all of the pushback and pain, the district made the right decision to wait to finalize its plan so that D51 graduates could have a real graduation.
See the schedule of graduation ceremonies in Nathan Deal’s story in today’s paper.