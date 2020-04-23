Gov. Jared Polis has a lot of faith in Coloradans.
Hopefully it’s not misplaced.
His decision to ease some restrictions he ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19 puts him in strange company.
Mainly it’s Republican governors who are clamoring to restart the economy by ending stay-at-home orders.
Polis is a Democrat in a once-purple state that seems to be trending bluer based on the results of the 2018 election. Still, there are plenty of deep-red counties in this state where the Polis agenda is regarded with suspicion (if not outright contempt) despite producing what we could call pragmatic results.
Reopening the state shouldn’t be based on political temperature-taking. If it were, Polis would probably be better served keeping harsher restrictions in place. After all, a recent national survey shows Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders. Only 12% of American say the measures where they live go too far and more than twice that number, 26%, believe the limits don’t go far enough.
Our governor is no loony anti-vaxxer or a virus skeptic. He’s all science — flattening the curve and percentage of social distancing required to keep hospitals from being overrun, etc.
But he’s also strongly pro-business and understands how Coloradans are suffering financially. So he’s made a shrewd calculation. Colorado’s economy can begin to emerge from a medically induced coma as long as people continue to take the threat of a COVID-19 spike seriously.
That’s a gamble. We know from our own experience that not all Mesa County residents wear masks when they go to grocery stores. We’ve noticed that while employees in essential businesses are now nearly 100% in compliance with face mask and social distance requirements thanks to more rigid enforcement by employers, that is not the case with customers. Relaxing the rules, even a little, may give even more people a false sense of security, which is exactly the wrong response.
It leaves Mesa County in a strange place. We’ve had no COVID-19 deaths here. So far, the virus hasn’t infiltrated senior living facilities where it can be especially lethal. That shouldn’t change because even under the relaxed rules, seniors and other vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay put and the public can’t visit hospitals and nursing homes. But any deaths that occur under a relaxed regime will automatically trigger questions of whether we acted too hastily — especially in absence of hard testing data.
The governor struck the right tone in emphasizing that this isn’t a “grand reopening” and that a return to pre-COVID-19 levels of activity is not in our immediate future.
We’re simply being given an opportunity to prove we can responsibly and safely resume a few more activities. While more of the state’s businesses and other aspects of society will be opening up, not everything will be allowed to, such as bars and restaurants.
If state residents don’t comply with such basic things as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distancing, Colorado will have to reverse course and go back to stricter measures.
It’s up to all of us not to screw this up.
He’s giving us an inch and trusting that we’re not going to turn it into a yard — a graveyard, that is.