This week Grand Junction High School students got a chance to a great lesson about archeology and our own local history that we all could use a refresher on.
Speaking to the students John Seebach, associate professor of archaeology at Colorado Mesa University, talked about a shameful piece of Grand Junction’s past — when it was home to the Teller Institute, a Native American boarding school, located at what is now the Grand Junction Regional Center.
These schools, which were located across the country, were used to indoctrinate Native American children who had been removed from their own communities. They gained national attention last year after 215 children were found in a mass grave at a boarding school in Canada.
After that discovery, the federal government started an initiative to identify unmarked burial sites on America Native American boarding schools. It is believed that 20 or more children are buried right here in our community.
“Many people drive by the regional center today and have no idea about its history, and that history to Colorado’s Native communities and Indigenous communities represents an incalculable scar and also represents the resilience of Native communities that have rebounded from what happened to them at the boarding schools,” Seebach said. “The whole history is really, really, really critical for understanding the formation of Colorado and, certainly, the Western Slope.”
He’s absolutely right and also points out that many people, even ones who grew up here, do not know the story of the Teller School.
“It’s a history of ethnicities in the United States,” Seebach said. “The farther and wider I can spread it, the better off we’ll be in the future. Plus, as I’ve said in other public talks before, the students that I teach at CMU — many of them local — have never heard of this school before, so this actually gives me a chance to get to some younger students and let them know what’s happening in their own community before they’re college students.”
This is our history. While no one alive today is to blame for how these Native children were treated, we should still know that history and acknowledge what happened. We also need to do what we can to make amends and that means finding the location of any burial site and working with the Native tribes to determine the next steps.
This is something that is happening across the country as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative and is in the interest of the state as well, as it is looking to sell or transfer the property.
Last year, in speaking about the Teller School, Seebach said that if there is a memorial he would “fight fiercely” to ensure part of the property not be sold to and create some sort of memory garden to endure the memories of the children at the Teller Institute are preserved.
That seems appropriate to us, though the wishes of the tribes should be put first. Even if the burial sites are disinterred and the remains sent back to their home tribes, we think the community should do something to memorialize these children.
It is a sad part of our history, but we owe it to these kids to remember them. The lives of these children were lost too soon and away from their families. There should be a lasting memorial to remind those of us living here and those who will live here in the future of the children that were brought here — and of the ones who never left.