There are a couple of unsettling aspects of the Palisade town council’s denial of a conditional use permit that would have allowed for a third retail marijuana operation in the town.
The applicant met — and in some cases, exceeded — all the requirements for the permit, but the council denied it for safety concerns on North River Road, where it was proposed.
We’re not dismissing those safety concerns, but they become a focal point of the council’s integrity and underscore issues associated with growth.
Traffic in the area has been a repeated complaint from residents. “We can no longer walk to town,” Rickelle Hicks told the council. “My children cannot ride bikes. The other children cannot ride bikes. We are terrified that someone will get killed.”
If the road is so dangerous that the council would deny a potentially lucrative business from setting up shop, then fixing it should be the town’s top priority. The pot shop was proposed on a lot that is zoned for commercial use, meaning a bar or liquor store could go in there without jumping through the hoops of a conditional use permit, yet produce similar impacts.
In other words, the current conditions will continue to exist — and could even get worse — regardless of the council’s permit denial. The town is essentially admitting it has an area zoned for business but doesn’t have the infrastructure to support business in that area.
Which raises the question: Could another marijuana store generate the revenues to make the road safer? Mesa County has completed plans to expand North River Road. Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said it will expand the road from U.S. Highway 6 to G 7/10 Road next year. However, she said it does not have the funding currently for the rest of the project. If safety on the road is such a concern, why couldn’t the town earmark marijuana tax revenues to apply for transportation safety grants? It would have to enter into a partnership with the county, but those improvements would ultimately benefit the town when the Palisade Plunge opens and brings more traffic — cars and bikes — to the area.
Let’s put it another way. Consider the outcomes of a permit approval. Either the new shop will generate more customers (more cars on the road, but more tax revenue for the town to fix a problem that already exists) or it won’t. If it doesn’t, it means traffic that was headed to the Happy Camper, also on North River Road, is now split between two marijuana destinations, meaning no change in impacts.
All of this points to the legitimacy of the safety concerns. The applicant spent six figures meeting the extensive requirements of the town and producing a traffic impact study that showed the road is still underutilized. It was his gamble and it didn’t pay off. But if the town is going to stand behind safety concerns, it’s now obligated to act with a sense of urgency.
Maybe the council simply changed its mind about the wisdom of having more than two pot shops in town and found a convenient cover.
Regardless, Palisade is starting to show signs of prosperity — a revitalized restaurant scene, tourism, the only pot shops in the valley, and the Plunge. But with this vibrancy will come more traffic, and this is just the latest example of growth generating impacts without having plans and funding in place to mitigate it.
Maybe there are other ways to skin this cat — temporary bike lanes until a funding plan is in place — but there should be a better way to make decisions like these.