Congratulations to the Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education for making the health and safety of the future students who attend the new Grand Junction High School worse. This week three members of the board — President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema — voted to reject a school-based health center in the school based on anonymous hearsay and, as far as we can tell, national culture-war politics.
The clinic would have been funded and run by MarillacHealth, which already runs a school-based health clinic in Central High School. Students who attend Central have told the board that it has been a valuable addition to their school. So, why wouldn’t this board want one at GJHS?
Well, for one they got an anonymous email, alleging there was some lawsuit over grant money used for the Central clinic. MarillacHealth CEO Kay Ramachandran responded to these allegations, as reported in today’s Sentinel by Nathan Deal.
“The lawsuit has no merit. It is strictly an employment lawsuit between Marillac the employer and an ex-employee and therefore an internal matter. This same ex-employee filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division against Marillac. The Division of Civil Rights thoroughly investigated the complaint and decided in Marillac’s favor,” Ramachandran wrote.
Employment disputes happen. Without knowing more, how can you use this as a reason to deny the clinic? We suspect it wasn’t the real reason.
Over the past few meetings, members of the public have raised vague fears about parents’ rights and what care students can receive without student notification. Indeed, students in the high school could receive some care without a parent being notified, like counseling and some care related to reproductive health, though notably not abortion services since Marillac does not provide those.
It’s hard to say which services in particular these members of the community are against. The comments are often vague or worry about some future change in state law. Given the national debate around LGBTQ youth, especially the treatment of transgender youth, we suspect that has something to do with this.
It is a shame that national politics has reared its ugly head on our local school board. The three members are apparently letting politics, not what is best for our children, dictate their decisions.
This is notable because sexual health is not the primary purpose of this clinic. Some people see sex and that’s all they can see. What these clinics provide is mostly normal, necessary care that is beneficial to the student, the parent and the district.
There is more to life than sex and sexual identity alone. There are chronic physical conditions, ear aches, sport’s physicals, concussions, flu and thousands of other things that keep kids out of school and parents out of work on a routine basis.
We are all paying for a school that is intended to make our community function better and medical service is part of that. Nurses have been in schools forever. In this day and age with more comprehensive service possible we should have it — and no, having it across the street is not a viable compromise for reasons the board is certainly aware of.
Haitz said this process has given her “mental brain damage.” This board is certainly making our heads hurt. Maybe we’ll stop by Central High School and get that checked out. Or maybe not. You know, we heard a rumor about that place…