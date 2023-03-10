Congratulations to the Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education for making the health and safety of the future students who attend the new Grand Junction High School worse. This week three members of the board — President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema — voted to reject a school-based health center in the school based on anonymous hearsay and, as far as we can tell, national culture-war politics.

The clinic would have been funded and run by MarillacHealth, which already runs a school-based health clinic in Central High School. Students who attend Central have told the board that it has been a valuable addition to their school. So, why wouldn’t this board want one at GJHS?