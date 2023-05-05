By establishing a committee to study declining enrollment in School District 51 elementary schools, the district just made a strong case for the school board to revisit a decision to shutter East Middle School.
Indeed, this committee is charged with answering the very questions that got short shrift in the EMS closure decision.
As the Sentinel’s Nathan Deal reported, the committee’s core team of administration representatives presented a plan that identified three guiding questions the committee will address to determine if a school consolidation process has integrity: whether the data is accurate, whether the process is reliable and whether the process is defendable.
Where was this framework before the school board majority hastily decided to close East? If this process is important to undergo at the elementary level, why didn’t it happen for middle schools? The EMS closure looks like a case of putting the cart before the horse.
Be that as it may, this 28-person committee doesn’t inspire much confidence that it’s objectively looking at all possibilities in response to declining student enrollment.
Superintendent Brian Hill won’t reveal who’s on the committee outside of the core team and school board members Kari Sholtes and Angela Lema.
Preserving the anonymity of those unknown members means, we presume, that the meetings won’t be open to the public. It’s a legal question whether that’s even allowable under the state’s sunshine laws. If it is, the district is choosing to operate under a blanket of secrecy. That’s not the way to build trust with the community on something as important as the future of the district. If this is the district administration’s attempt to get buy-in for consolidation, it missed the mark.
That’s a shame because the core team’s presentation of the committee’s work sounded promising.
“ ... it’s really about how we facilitate a learning experience with a variety of research and the ability to build consensus,” said Danny Medved, the district’s director of professional learning. “We’re trying to facilitate thinking, and we’re trying to take a really tough topic and hopefully find some solutions.”
Insulated from public scrutiny, the committee is free to start with certain assumptions and reverse-engineer certain conclusions that will carry the weight of a properly vetted plan.
We won’t know how forcefully certain assumptions were challenged or how rigorously the data were developed.
We’re not suggesting that will happen — but the mere possibility that it could leaves the legitimacy of the exercise in doubt. This issue is too important for second-guessing.
Will members be allowed to request information or will they only be able to digest what the core team presents to them? Hard to know when meetings are in the dark.
And just how much authority does this committee have? If it’s an ad hoc committee with no real authority — that is, if the recommendations may or may not be honored — then what’s the point?
With 28 members, how easy will it be for certain voices to be ignored?
Again, we applaud the general idea of teachers, administrators, board members and parents coming together to assess solutions to declining enrollment. And the committee is on the right track in identifying the common factors that any school district must consider when consolidation is on the table. Among them is academic performance, which didn’t seem to be a factor in closing EMS. Shouldn’t it be the No. 1 factor above others — building adequacy, projected enrollment, budget implications, etc.?
The fact that the school board didn’t disclose or publicly apply these factors in deciding to close EMS leaves us skeptical about a closed-off process to determine the fate of other schools.