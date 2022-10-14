Across the country we see secretaries of state races in which the integrity of certain states’ election system is on the ballot. That is not the case in Colorado this year.

We have two strong candidates to choose from for secretary of state, both of whom we believe are very capable of serving the people of Colorado honorably. That said, at a time when this position is being drawn into the partisan fight, we believe it is important to elect someone who will stay out of the fray.