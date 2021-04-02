Members of the Colorado House of Representatives, including Janice Rich and Matt Soper, voted Thursday to eclipse the state’s sunshine laws and now it’s up to the state Senate to stop the secrecy-enabling House Bill 21-1051, also known as the single finalist bill.
The bipartisan 50-13 vote shows that Republicans and Democrats have equal disdain for the public’s right to know. We’re dumbfounded that, in a time of low confidence in government, lawmakers would agree that hiding information about the hiring of top executives is a good idea.
This proposed law comes just as Colorado Mesa University will be selecting a new president this spring. The public should have confidence that the new president the board of regents selects is the best person for the job. But HB1051 could undermine that confidence by hiding who is actually being considered for the job.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Geitner of Colorado Springs and Democratic Rep. Shannon Bird of Westminster, amends the Colorado Open Meetings Law to allow public entities to name just one finalist for top executive positions.
The Colorado Press Association’s legislative committee and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition argue that the bill encourages secrecy in the selection of school superintendents, university presidents and other local and statewide officials and facilitates cronyism and inappropriate political considerations.
In a secret process, the public has no information or context to evaluate how elected officials make important hiring decisions. Without seeing the pool of finalists, no calls can be made about whether favoritism or political influence factored into the selection.
The bill’s sponsors contend that qualified candidates may not apply for certain positions out of concern that their information could be released publicly.
These are jobs that can command hundreds of thousands in taxpayer-funded salaries. Anyone unwilling to be scrutinized for a high-pay, high-trust job like running a university is already in the wrong business. The system has worked as is until now. Show us a position that hasn’t attracted a high number of qualified candidates in this state. The bar to roll back a long-standing provision of open government is high. Evidence, not speculation, should drive a change in the public’s existing right to know.
The House just told the public it has no business knowing whether a diverse range of candidates will be considered for high profile, public-facing jobs. It’s opened the door for insider politics to engineer preordained outcomes.
Hopefully, the Senate will take a more judicious approach and recognize that secrecy does nothing to improve faith in government. Tell Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, that if he’s serious about transparency and accountability, he should preserve Colorado’s open-government laws and help kill HB1051.