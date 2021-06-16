Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has recommended that President Joe Biden restore the size of two national monuments in Utah that shrank by presidential decree during Donald Trump’s term in office.
Haaland’s recommendation is officially confidential, but the Washington Post cited insiders who say Haaland is recommending Biden restore full protections to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah.
Biden could do that with a stroke of a pen under authority granted by the Antiquities Act. But, doing that may leave legal questions unresolved — primarily whether presidents can reduce the size of national monuments or if only Congress has that ability. If Biden moves forward with an executive order, it could render moot a court review of Trump’s action, leaving the door open for a future president to do the same thing.
For now, Haaland’s recommendation is significant in two ways. It’s her first major decision since being confirmed and it may be representative of how she’ll approach the Bureau of Land Management headquarters question.
Haaland is the nation’s first Cabinet secretary of Native American descent. There’s special pressure on her to restore protections to land considered sacred by several tribes of Indigenous people. She’s also tasked with advancing a Biden administration goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
In other words, her recommendation comes as no surprise. But a delegation of Utah Republicans has requested that Haaland’s report be made available to Congress, presumably to see how much weight their concerns were given.
Debate over the monuments has raged for years. Bill Clinton established Grand Staircase-Escalante and Barack Obama designated Bears Ears. Trump cut Bears Ears by nearly 85 percent, and Grand Staircase-Escalante almost in half,
The debate pits protection of ecosystems, archaelogical and cultural sites against self-determination. Utah lawmakers want a voice in shaping decisions regarding the once sprawling monuments “to end the political back-and-forth that the communities in our state have been subjected to for more than 25 years,” according to a letter the delegation sent to Biden and made public by Sen. Mitt Romney’s office.
Haaland traveled to Utah to visit the monuments in April. Now that she’s made a recommendation, Utah’s all-GOP delegation wants a meeting with Biden to urge him against taking unilateral action. They want time for Congress to pass new legislation establishing both sites — which would end the possibility of future tinkering with boundaries and give the people of Utah some certainty.
That sounds reasonable, but there was no give-and-take when Trump downsized the monuments. Republicans cheered that move as a rollback of past executive actions that eliminated multiple uses of the land in southern Utah. However, just because the Trump administration largely ignored process doesn’t justify skipping it now.
In that vein, we urge Haaland to give the BLM HQ question more process than it appears Interior gave the monuments decision. If Biden moves forward on Haaland’s monuments recommendation, it’s probably a sign of further unilateral action to relocate the BLM to Washington, D.C., where tough decisions are more insulated from squeaky wheels out West.