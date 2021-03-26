Why is Palisade treating marijuana like a rich, eccentric uncle?
In denying an application for a conditional use permit that would have allowed the Colorado Weedery to move its retail marijuana store to the Grande River Vineyards location near the Interstate 70 exit, the Palisade Board of Trustees showed some sheepishness about being connected to a trade that’s been good to them.
Think of the dutiful uncle who sent enough money every birthday to pay for a semester of college. Do you invite him to the graduation ceremony knowing people will ask, “Who’s the guy wearing shorts and suspenders and the ‘Free Hugs’ T-shirt?”
The 6-1 vote to deny the permit boiled down to an image issue. Trustees want to be known as the fruit and wine capital of Colorado and having a sizable retail marijuana store situated at a key entrance to town doesn’t fit the image. Never mind that signage restrictions would have prevented The Weedery from drawing much attention.
We can’t say the board is wrong, but it seems like a narrow view. Marijuana is cultivated. It’s a crop. It’s harvested and sold. There’s nothing materially different about the way it’s produced than peaches or bottles of wine. It seems to fit naturally into an agritourism setting — if it’s not dealt second-class status by the town’s leaders.
But image aside, there were a bunch of practical reasons to approve the move — or at least table a decision. It would have moved heavy traffic and parking problems near the store’s current downtown location to a place better suited for them. It would have improved the store’s chances of making more money. Why couldn’t the board have waited for the results of Grand Junction’s April 6 vote on whether to allow retail marijuana sales?
The store’s owner, Jesse Loughman, said with Grand Junction potentially approving marijuana businesses this spring, the move was critical to the future success of his business. “It’s very disheartening to see that we would go here and potentially not be approved to move our business because it will absolutely kill our business if Junction comes on and we don’t get to have an opportunity to set this up,” Loughman said.
The entire point of authorizing marijuana sales in Palisade was to make money. The Colorado Weedery has helped bring a significant revenue stream to the town’s coffers. Before the vote, Loughman highlighted the store’s work to present their business in a way that fits with the town’s character.
This was a lose-lose situation for the board, with potential legal action no matter how they voted. They did what they thought was right. Our hunch is that people willing to travel to Palisade for its fruit and wine aren’t going to be turned off by a product that is becoming increasingly visible across the state. It’s likely that a good portion of The Weedery’s business, in addition to coming from other parts of the valley, is driven by tourists. If anything, Palisade missed an opportunity to incorporate marijuana into a “something for everyone” proposition.
In the end, Palisade chose to snub its rich, eccentric uncle, but we’re guessing it won’t say no to his tax revenue checks.