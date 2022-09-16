The incredible progress in student performance that has been reported at Chatfield Elementary School is something that deserves to be highlighted and praised, but even better, it may prove to be a model for other schools in our area.

Last week the Colorado Department of Education released its annual School Performance Frameworks, which test performance and test score growth on CMAS, PSAT and SAT exams statewide, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. Schools can earn one of four ratings, in descending order: Performance, Improvement, Priority Improvement or Turnaround.