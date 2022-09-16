The incredible progress in student performance that has been reported at Chatfield Elementary School is something that deserves to be highlighted and praised, but even better, it may prove to be a model for other schools in our area.
Last week the Colorado Department of Education released its annual School Performance Frameworks, which test performance and test score growth on CMAS, PSAT and SAT exams statewide, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. Schools can earn one of four ratings, in descending order: Performance, Improvement, Priority Improvement or Turnaround.
Chatfield was identified as a Turnaround school in 2019, but, remarkably, it has been selected as a Performance school for the second year in a row. In just a few short years, the school executed the exact turnaround maneuver the state and District 51 hoped it would.
This quick improvement didn’t happen by accident. The state assessment is meant to reflect how well schools are meeting learning objectives for the students. If they are falling behind, they need to know that and take steps to reverse the trend.
At Chatfield, the district implemented a system of progress monitoring, identifying gaps in student learning, teaching those gaps and then resuming progress monitoring, according to Mesa County Valley School District 51 Assessment Director Curry Newton. This process has proven effective at the school in improving its rating. It’s a model the district is now using in other schools.
“This is a big deal,” Newton said in the district’s announcement. “Other schools have started to implement their practices, and they’re already seeing results.”
That’s fantastic to hear and how we would hope the system would work. When a school that has struggles can truly make that turnaround, we need to look at how that happened and how we can use that to improve all our schools. That appears to be exactly what happened.
In addition to Chatfield, there are 24 schools in District 51 that earned Performance status this year. Another 12 schools earned Improvement status. We do have some schools that were in the lower categories, which means there is more work to be done.
Three schools were identified as Priority Improvement schools: Grand Mesa Middle School, Juniper Ridge Community School and Mt. Garfield Middle School. Clifton Elementary School is the lone District 51 school that was designated as a Turnaround school.
“While a drop in framework ratings is never ideal, it does provide more state support to schools that need it, which was a big part of Chatfield’s improvement,” the district said in its statement.
It is too bad that communities have to wait for a school to fall behind for the state to provide more resources. Ideally it would be more proactive in providing resources to keep schools performances up to its standards. It seems obvious that keeping a school from backsliding would be easier than having to turn a school around.
While we think the state could potentially do more and in a more efficient way, we’re glad our schools are finding success in improving the education their students receive.
Education is such an important factor in so many areas when we think about the future of our community. It’s great to see our schools make positive strides and find a model that is working.