With leaders of the local pandemic response anticipating a “new phase” of the crisis, it was good to see Mesa County aligning with all of the municipalities in the county to speak with a single voice on virus-related issues in the community.
As Mesa County Public Health executive director Jeff Kuhr noted, a united response reduces the confusion that arises from multi-source messaging.
But there’s a symbolic element to this arrangement. More than sharing resources, the entities are sharing a commitment to protect the Grand Valley.
The message that we’re all in this together is becoming more apparent. Kuhr and Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins, who just rotated in for a second stint as commander of the city’s Incident Response System, said the county is close to a tipping point signaling widespread infection.
As of Tuesday, the county had 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with four having an unknown origin. Seven more cases are under investigation.
When five cases have been discovered that do not have a known origin, it will indicate significant spread within the community. Kuhr told the Sentinel’s Dan West that the community could reach that five-case threshold within a matter of days. Mesa County Public Health is looking to boost testing capacity. It’s a familiar story around the country. Without the results of widespread testing, public health officials are flying blind, unable to anticipate hot spots until sick people start filling emergency rooms.
The lack of widely available test kits is among several reasons the Trump administration has faced criticism about a lack of preparation for a pandemic.
But as President George W. Bush taught us, it’s hard to get the nation to take pandemics seriously.
Earlier this week, Matthew Mosk, a reporter for ABC News, reported that Bush was “obsessed” with devising a national strategy to deal with a pandemic.
“If we wait for a pandemic to appear,” Bush warned, “it will be too late to prepare. And one day many lives could be needlessly lost because we failed to act today.”
In the summer of 2005, Bush read an advance copy of historian John M. Barry’s “The Great Influenza” detailing the Spanish flu’s impact on this country between 1918 and 1920. He decided the nation needed a plan to deal with pandemics — apart from the usual disasters like hurricanes and wildfires that the government often responds to.
“In a November 2005 speech at the National Institutes of Health, Bush laid out proposals in granular detail — describing with stunning prescience how a pandemic in the United States would unfold,” Mosk wrote. “Among those in the audience was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the current crisis response, who was then and still is now the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”
Bush was convinced that another pandemic would surface — “Look, this happens every 100 years,” he told his top homeland security adviser — but when he told aides he wanted to focus on the potential of a global pandemic, many of them harbored doubts.
Bush set out to spend $7 billion building out his plan to stockpile adequate supplies of medical equipment and have a “surge capacity” at the ready to create a new vaccine quickly and manufacture enough to immunize every American.
But as time passed, it became increasingly difficult to justify the continued funding, staffing and attention, said Tom Bossert, who worked in the Bush White House and went on to serve as a homeland security adviser in the Trump administration.
Imagine if Bush had been so persuasive as to build a pandemic response structure that survived to this day. Surely, we’ve learned a lesson and will expect future presidents to be better prepared for the next pandemic.
Fighting wars and global pandemics requires the planning and resources of a nation-state. Bush’s efforts notwithstanding, this one caught us napping. Thankfully, we’ve got a solid local team leading the response.