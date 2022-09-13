Good for the city council for choosing to invest in Grand Junction’s downtown and help remove one of the most visible areas of blight in the city.

Last week, city council members approved a $2.4 million incentive package, including impact fee waivers and paying to upgrade a section of Rood Avenue, for Richmark Real Estate, which plans to develop a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market property at First Street near downtown.