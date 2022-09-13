Good for the city council for choosing to invest in Grand Junction’s downtown and help remove one of the most visible areas of blight in the city.
Last week, city council members approved a $2.4 million incentive package, including impact fee waivers and paying to upgrade a section of Rood Avenue, for Richmark Real Estate, which plans to develop a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market property at First Street near downtown.
The council called this a win for economic development and we certainly agree with that. The benefits of this project couldn’t be clearer. It will remove the blight of the abandoned City Market building, it will provide additional rental units, which the community desperately needs, and it will activate the downtown area with new residents.
“I see this as an investment in the community and one that’s returned many times over in terms of the catalyzing act that this can be for the downtown and what it spurs in further growth for our local businesses,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
Herman is exactly right. This is an investment and it will have a significant return beyond the $2.4 million the city is putting in.
Crucially, the council did not simply approve this incentive package as a one-off deal. It has standardized what it is willing to do to incentivize infill development going forward in the city center and around Horizon Drive. Those incentives include impact fee waivers and sales and use tax rebate for projects depending on the size of the outside investment.
This was important to do. While those incentives ultimately will be up to the city council to grant, laying out a structure will give developers more certainty about what they can expect when they come to the city. It’s also important that this was put into an ordinance that can be taken out when the city is growing enough that these incentive will no longer be needed.
Some who attended the council’s meeting where it adopted the Richmark incentives argued that the city should instead be focusing on affordable housing. We don’t disagree that the city should take action to help increase the number of affordable units, but it can do two things at once, as Mayor Anna Stout pointed out.
“We’re not making a decision tonight to fund this project and not fund another one,” Stout said.
Stout, of course, is right. The city is planning to invest some or all of the $9 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding into affordable housing and to address homelessness. It’s also allocated $1 million this year and another next year to address affordable housing. That’s $11 million in total and it’s looking for additional revenue sources to put toward this problem.
Thanks to a relatively small investment the council is getting an outside developer to invest tens of millions of dollars in this community. That’s a major win and does not take away from affordable housing efforts.
That fact is we need more housing at every level in this community. If we’re going to tackle our housing needs gap we will never get there by pitting projects against each other.