The announcement that software solutions developer INFOCU5 is moving its Pasadena, California operation to Grand Junction is the latest sign that a long-term strategy to diversify the economy is paying off.
The strategy itself has evolved over time. In the immediate aftermath of Black Sunday, the focus was on recruiting companies to the Grand Valley — mostly manufacturers — to grow sectors of the economy that weren’t tied to natural resource extraction.
But in the last decade, there’s been a concerted push to create a more livable community and emphasize the amenities that make workers and companies want to come here for the lifestyle. This added dimension recognizes that investing in a network of hiking and biking trails, riverfront development, concert venues, high-speed internet and local schools is every bit as important as throwing tax breaks and incentives at prospective companies.
INFOCU5 founder and chief executive Jake Bush even referenced the vibrancy of the region as playing a role in the decision to relocate.
“Being born and raised in Telluride, the changes I have seen across the Western Slope have led to a newfound appreciation for the entire region, more specifically the countless gems in and around Mesa County,” he said.
INFOCU5 is expected to hire as many as 300 people here. The average salary for an INFOCU5 employee is about $60,000.
That’s signficant because Mesa County has consistently lagged behind the state’s average annual salary. Over the last couple years, we went from being about $18,000 below the state’s average to $14,000. So we’re making headway and successful recruitments like this are a big reason why.
Community challenges like vagrancy, addiction, child care, blight and educational attainment are exacerbated by low household income. In our view, raising median salaries in the community is a key to tackling those problems. So the Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s success at landing a company like INFOCU5 is multi-fold.
INFOCU5 offers a cloud-based platform for business. It operates a singular application designed to enhance a business’s existing customer support team and performance marketing efforts.
The company is the first in the Grand Valley to take advantage of a relatively new incentive program created last year by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. It’s called the Location Neutral Employment Program, which provides a cash incentive in addition to the Job Growth Tax Incentive Tax Credit for each remote worker employed in an eligible rural county.
The company said that nearly half of its Grand Junction employees will be eligible. We’re grateful to the governor’s office and OEDIT for providing a powerful tool to help bridge the urban-rural divide as it pertains to job creation in this state.
The announcement offsets disappointing news of job losses at EcoGen Laboratories and StarTek, but more importantly affirms that GJEP is hitting its stride in improving the Grand Valley’s competitive footing in the economic development arena.