Get used to wearing a mask.
Even if a vaccine were deemed safe for mass distribution by Election Day, it could take six to nine months to inoculate those Americans willing to receive the vaccine and longer still for it to have a measurable effect in controlling the pandemic.
That’s the assessment of the director of the Centers for Disease Control who predicted Wednesday that most of the American public will not have access to a vaccine against the coronavirus until late spring or summer of next year.
In the meantime, Colorado’s best bet to remain among the states least ravaged by COVID-19 is to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and take advantage of testing.
Gov. Jared Polis and the state’s top epidemiologist warned Wednesday that a general downward trend in infection rates since a statewide mask order was imposed in mid-July has plateaued.
“It’s not the rapid acceleration we saw in July, but it’s still too early for us to observe the impact of Labor Day weekend,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are early warning signs that are not cause for immediate alarm, but must be monitored carefully, she said.
At stake, of course, is the ability of people to freely engage in commerce. Colorado’s economy is much more open than many other states thanks to prevention methods that Coloradans have largely embraced.
Polis singled out Mesa County — which has achieved the least restrictive phase of the state’s “dial framework” — as an example of public health goals: More control over the virus manifests a community’s ability to reopen.
There’s a misconception that more testing leads to more restrictions, Polis said. “It’s the opposite. The lower the positivity rate, the more cases we’re catching, the more testing there is, the quicker the restrictions are eased. In fact, part of the reason Mesa County was able to get Protect Your Neighbors — and have the most freedom of anywhere — is because of the success in testing.”
Despite the recent uptick in cases statewide, Colorado is managing the virus much better than other places. For example, the number of cases per 100,000 people in a one-week period ending Sept. 15 was 38, putting Colorado in the bottom quartile of the nation. North Dakota’s number was 288. Oklahoma had 173, South Dakota 170.
The world is becoming more sophisticated at recognizing that America doesn’t have a single health response to the pandemic, Polis said. “It has 50.” For example, there are many countries that had a blanket prohibition on allowing Americans to travel to their countries. Now some countries, like Costa Rica, are letting citizens of a handful of U.S. states, including Colorado, inside their borders.
“They’re able to distinguish between the winners and losers. Colorado is a winner so far,” Polis said, and will remain so as long as people of the state continue to follow guidelines.
When the time comes to rescind the statewide mask order, “the message can’t be, ‘the governor said I don’t need to wear a mask,’ ” Polis said. “The message should be, ‘the governor now trusts us to wear a mask and we no longer need to have an order.’ ”
That won’t happen while there’s an uptick.
Ending a conversation with the Sentinel’s editorial board, Polis threw out a quote from the movie “Spider Man”: “With great power comes great responsibility.”
Mesa County was the first in the state to be granted the highest level of economic freedom. Keeping it is up to us.