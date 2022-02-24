It really should not need to be said or written into law, but kids should be able to play outside or ride their bikes or walk to school without an adult hovering over them at all times.
Unfortunately, there is a tendency by some to see a child outside by themselves and immediately call the police. That’s what happened to Brinley Sheffield, who had the police called on her at age 7 for running around her block, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
Now Colorado lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are stepping in to clarify Colorado’s child abuse laws. We’re glad to see that support for the new law is widespread in both parties.
“I regret that we have to make this a law,” Rep. Mary Bradfield, a Republican from Colorado Springs told the Sun. “There is a portion of our society that is pretty uptight and can’t allow a kid to be a kid.”
Rep. Iman Jodeh, an Aurora Democrat, said the legislation promotes the idea that kids should play outside more and watch screens less.
“I love this bill,” she said, describing how she played outside without parents watching when she was a kid. “Those were the most enriching years of our childhood.”
Jodeh is exactly right. Kids need to be afforded freedom, in an age-appropriate way, to strike out on their own. It builds confidence and independence. It’s certainly better than having them locked up inside on a phone or computer for hours at a time.
We know people who call about unsupervised children are often worried about their safety, which is understandable. The fears of child abduction go back decades, but today we have more tools than ever to keep them safe even when they are not with an adult.
Technology offers tools to help, like wearable technology that allows a child to alert the parents and police if they are in trouble. There’s also new tools for police to use technology like text messaging to issue statewide amber alerts.
This should give worried adults more confidence that the children they see playing outside alone are safer than even a few years ago.
It’s great that this issue is finding wide support in both parties. We also love to see support for programs at the local level that make kids getting around on their own safer.
Our county and cities have been investing in infrastructure through the Safe Routes to School Program to expand sidewalks around our local schools, but there is more that can be done.
Kids don’t just walk or ride their bikes to school. We need more sidewalks throughout the community. This is especially true in Clifton, where the county has been planning investments.
Sidewalks, protected bike lanes and multi-use paths all make it easier and safer for kids to get to the places they want to go. We don’t just need safe routes to school. We also need safe routes to parks, between neighborhoods, everywhere.
We love seeing the legislature come out in support of freedom for our youth and we hope to see further infrastructure investments that keeps them safe as they go out into the world on their own.