No community, arguably, stands to benefit more from the outcome of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News than Mesa County.
Tuesday’s $787.5 million settlement finally resolved questions about whether Fox could be held responsible for perpetuating the myth of vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
But as Mesa County residents well know, we had a homegrown version of the Fox News conspiracy machine in the form of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who wasn’t shy about advancing false theories that Dominion machines were rigged to cheat former President Donald Trump out of a second term.
Until Tuesday, the unresolved Dominion lawsuit provided Peters with the barest of cover — even though a Delaware Superior Court had ruled ahead of the settlement that none of the allegations about Dominion aired on Fox by Trump allies was true.
But now that Fox has acknowledged that “the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” one of the saddest chapters in the history of Mesa County politics is bending toward a just and inevitable conclusion.
Peters isn’t facing a libel lawsuit from Dominion. Not yet anyway. She got in hot water after revealing at a voter-fraud symposium that she had accessed Mesa County voting machines, kicking off a series of investigations. She faces multiple felony counts of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office, among other charges, for allegedly allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in 2021. She was allegedly searching for proof of the false conspiracy theories promoted by Trump. She has pleaded not guilty and contends the charges are politically motivated.
Her actions led state lawmakers to pass a bill last year to tighten up internal election security measures — one example among many of the destruction she left in her wake.
Peters cost the people of this county plenty. Last year, the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported that Mesa County taxpayers were on the hook for $1.3 million in expenses linked to Peters’ failed attempts to show election fraud in the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.
But those direct costs are minor compared to the indirect costs of undermining faith in elections and sowing distrust in all manner of government institutions. She has scripted a playbook in which losing candidates can simply scream “fraud” until the allegations gain traction from sheer repetition.
Thankfully, this newspaper hasn’t been on a solo crusade to wake people up to the dangers of Peters’ actions. Mesa County commissioners have been clear that Peters was out of bounds and questioned how she could have a such a blind following in the absence of any proof.
“What that clerk and recorder did was wrong,” former Commissioner Scott McInnis said. “Allegation after allegation after allegation, we’ve spent resources and proved time and again, none of them stand up. None of them. Zero. None.”
While the entire nation benefits from understanding what Fox News did is detrimental to democracy, Mesa County will have to wait until Peters’ trial this October to get a complete reckoning of what occurred here.
We got a double dose of election fraud lies, after all, and it will take some time for the manufactured vitriol to dissipate. The Fox settlement is a harbinger of things to come.