In all three races for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education, the candidates sound remarkably similar in terms of goals.
In one form or another, nearly every candidate supports smaller classroom sizes, competitive pay for good teachers, better communication between the district’s administration and parents and greater transparency.
Boring into details is where revelations occur. A candidate who sticks to high-altitude observations about “things that need to happen,” but can’t articulate a path to action inspires no confidence in leadership capabilities.
Nick Allan, our endorsement for the District D seat on the board, is perhaps the most precise — and blunt — candidate in terms of a prescription for what ails District 51.
His opponent, Will Jones, touched on many of the same issues, but in far more generalized terms. For example, given an opportunity to expound on how he would reduce classroom sizes, hire more teachers and address teacher pay, he simply lamented cuts that had occurred.
“If you’re suffering in the schools, why hire someone at a big salary as director of inclusion?” he said, later adding that he was bothered that elements of Critical Race Theory, privilege and sexual orientation are becoming distractions in the classroom.
These were tiny nuggets in an hourlong discussion, yet offer some clues about Jones’ orientation. He’s clearly a receptacle for complaints stemming from current tensions between the board and a conservative faction of the community concerned about masks, vaccines and perceptions of indoctrination.
Allan, on the other hand, made clear that “everything is on the table” when it comes to hiring more teachers, aides and librarians. That includes re-evaluating the need for positions in upper administration and compensation for principals and vice principals. But Allan is firm on the need to preserve a director of equity.
“This is a serious issue that we have to take on as a country — it’s happening here. We can see from test scores and graduation rates that our students of color are falling behind,” he said.
Allan’s primary goals are restoring teaching numbers that have fallen due to cuts and attrition, plumping up the number of positions that support students with special needs and improving communication with the community.
The district will need voters to approve a mill-levy override. “We have massive financial need that will require taxpayer support and that will come from making sure that members of the community feel heard and respected,” he said, later adding that more town halls, coffees, and opportunities for interaction should tamp down tensions that are occurring during public comment periods at the school board meetings.
“Being a part of the District Accountability Committee, I plan to help bring the community’s voice to the board, not the administration’s voice to the community,” he said.
Jones coaches football at Central High School and is the executive director of Grand Valley Youth Football. Being a coach has taught him how to talk to both students and parents, he said, as well as teachers, staff and administrators.
“If I’m elected, I plan on being in the schools, walking in the hallways, talking to principals and teachers, just to see if things are working; if things are implemented. So if a parent comes in with issues, I can say, ‘I’ve been in the schools.’ My thing is to be in the schools. They want to see you walking through instead of just behind a desk or a computer, making a rule and calling it good.”
Jones, too, wants to improve communication and transparency and says the board is in need of a fresh perspective.
“I just really feel I can make a difference. Change is good. Sometimes it’s good to have a fresh face in there with different ideas from someone who comes from a different background,” he said. “With everything going on right now, I think I’d be a good fit to get the education system back to where it needs to be.”
Allan would also be a fresh face. He’s young at 29 years old. But he’s a former teacher who knows what it’s like to be in the classroom. His wife is a teacher in District 51 and he’s prepared to be a fierce advocate for teachers, even if it means butting heads with the superintendent.
“There’s no fire without friction. That’s how we get things done,” he said. “We need a lot of fire in the district because we are falling behind.”
Allan says he and future Superintendent Brian Hill agree on many things, including how important equity is in schools. “But we have a healthy disagreement about where resources are best spent.”
Allan demonstrated a depth of understanding of the issues before the district. As a dyslexic, he said access to specialists and support staff made a difference in his own education. He thinks the district must stick with standards-based grading, but must reconsider how it teaches reading in the most critical period, K-3rd grade. He wants to remove as many standardized tests as possible.
These details and Allan’s involvement on the accountability committee point to a candidate who is up to speed on the district’s challenges — not just the conflicts that have made newspaper headlines in recent months.