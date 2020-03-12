Human beings are hard-wired to pay more attention to scary things — a basic survival instinct that has served us well throughout our evolution.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized how fear can distort our perceptions, making things seem far worse than they actually are. In his first inaugural address in 1933 he reminded Americans that the nation’s “common difficulties” in the throes of the Great Depression concerned only “material things.”
“This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper,” he said to a national radio audience. “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
The world is a far different place today. The gist of that famous speech could be summed up like this: “We have an eminently solvable unemployment problem. We are blessed to have the resources available to put people to work. Let’s not lose perspective. It’s not like there’s a virus on the loose threatening people’s health and disrupting global markets.”
Now that there is, Roosevelt’s words have more — not less — applicability. Fear is still our worst enemy, due in no small part to the wealth of information at our fingertips.
On Thursday, the NCAA announced that all winter and spring championships will be canceled, including the immensely popular “March Madness” basketball tournament.
That announcement came after the NBA had suspended its season and Major League Baseball announced that the start of the season will be delayed. Major conferences, festivals and sporting events are being canceled or postponed around the globe as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, threatening billions of dollars in lost revenue for local economies.
This virus is exacting a terrible toll. We’re reminded of it, every minute of every day. These cancellations are prudent moves from a public health standpoint, but they do little to tamp down our fears.
In his book, “Factfulness,” the late author and scientist Hans Rosling writes, “We need to learn to control our drama intake. Uncontrolled, our appetite for the dramatic goes too far, prevents us from seeing the world as it is, and leads us terribly astray.”
His book outlines 10 instincts that ruin our perspective of the world and prevent us from seeing how it actually is. Among them is the “fear instinct,” which describes our tendency to pay more attention to frightening things. For example, what we hear about the coronavirus has been selected — by our own “attention filter” or by the media — precisely because it is scary.
“Critical thinking is always difficult, but it’s almost impossible when we are scared,” he writes. “There’s no room for facts when our minds are occupied by fear.”
Fear compromises our ability to assess risk, which can be described in a formula as danger × exposure. How dangerous is the virus and how much are we exposed to it? In his testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said if mild cases of the virus are counted, the mortality rate is probably about 1 percent — “roughly 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”
If that frightens you, consider that out of 1,215 cases in the United States, there have been a total of 36 deaths. Contrast that with as many as 6,000 deaths from the flu and 3,200 deaths from traffic accidents in the U.S. in the last month alone.
As of Thursday, there are still zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mesa County. Our risk is still low, which gives us a leg up on limiting transmission by following a few simple guidelines. Limit what you touch. Wash your hands often. Stay home if you’re not feeling well.
Coronavirus hysteria is peaking now. In the coming weeks and months — as long as the outbreak is growing — we’ll be revisiting a theme of “factfulness” and updating risk scenarios in an effort to help control the fear.