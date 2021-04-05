Major League Baseball’s decision to pull its All-Star game and player draft from suburban Atlanta in response to a newly enacted election law in Georgia may lead to Denver getting a shot at hosting the mid-summer classic.
If it does, the idea of boycotting a state for passing regressive laws will have come full circle — underscored by a message that money talks.
In 1992, it was Colorado receiving criticism after voters approved Amendment 2 to the state Constitution prohibiting all gay rights in the state. Calls for a boycott ensued. Multiple organizations canceled conventions in Colorado and the state’s business leaders — worried that Amendment 2 was stifling the economy and the ability to recruit investment — coalesced around a repeal movement. But the U.S. Supreme Court voided the amendment in 1996 before voters had a chance to reconsider.
Corporate America played a role in sending a message that states following Colorado’s lead might suffer similar economic repercussions. Today, Colorado has an openly gay governor. It also has strong voting laws that make it easy to cast ballots, either in person or by mail — a contrast to restrictions Georgia lawmakers passed last month.
In addition to MLB’s announcement, executives with Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines have expressed disappointment with Senate Bill 202, the “Election Integrity Act of 2021,” which Georgia Republicans passed on a straight party line vote.
The name suggests the previous system was ripe for fraud, but election officials in Georgia have said that there is no evidence that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential race or January’s Senate runoffs.
Critics, including many CEOs with companies based outside of Georgia, contend the new law makes it harder for people to vote — especially people of color.
But this corporate intervention is getting a “how dare they” response from GOP lawmakers — from the Georgia statehouse all the way to Capitol Hill.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Sen. Mitch McConnell on Monday accused companies of “dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government.”
It’s fine, apparently, for companies to have a “voice” when it comes to funding election campaigns. But when they use that voice to take a moral stand against what they believe to be voter suppression, suddenly it’s a different story.
If companies want to stick their necks out — risking boycotts of their own products and services — to point out that Georgia’s law doesn’t align with their values, we say bully for them. Those views will get tested in the marketplace of ideas, just as Colorado’s anti-gay initiative was.
If the backlash against this Georgia law is anything like what Colorado experienced, the Peach State could be in for a lingering hangover. And lawmakers may discover that attempts to keep people from the polls will only fan passions to get out the vote.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s loss could be Colorado’s gain.