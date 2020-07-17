The Grand Junction City Council appears to be inching toward asking voters whether they want to authorize marijuana sales within the city limits.
It’s about time. We’ve been making the case for years that the issue deserves public engagement. Attitudes about marijuana have changed since Amendment 64 passed in Colorado in 2012.
Since then, Mesa County, Fruita and Grand Junction have consistently been opposed to authorizing the sale of marijuana, effectively creating a government-imposed monopoly benefiting Palisade and De Beque.
The proximity of their pot shops to Grand Junction has created what we’ve described as a “free rider” situation. We pay for the problems of having readily available marijuana in our midst, but reap none of the direct benefits that come from a new source of revenue.
Mayor Duke Wortmann alluded to this at a recent City Council work session. Wortmann has backed off being fully opposed to marijuana sales as he was when he ran for council.
“Some of my fears have been calmed over the years, even as I sit here from three years ago, about marijuana and some of the issues with it,” Wortmann said. “One of my points is that if we control it from this place it’s better than if it’s controlled from another place.”
It will be interesting to hear revenue projections. Would pot shops in Grand Junction grow the market or simply cut into revenues in Palisade and De Beque? At any rate, economic conditions due to the COVID-19 crisis probably have some bearing on the council’s willingness to consider marijuana sales.
Any new source of revenue could be welcome depending on how badly sales tax collections remain affected by the pandemic. But this isn’t — or shouldn’t be — exclusively about money. For one thing, marijuana revenue would be a drop in the bucket compared to worst-case budget shortfall scenarios.
More important, we think, is giving citizens a say in what kind of community we want to be. Voters have rejected marijuana sales in the past, but it’s easier today to see how cannabis fits into a well-rounded economy. It’s worth exploring whether the old pushback has waned.
“I’d really like to hear from citizens where people are now,” Council Member Chuck McDaniel said. “I didn’t hear a lot in my time here or when I ran over a year ago. I get the sense that things have changed, people have become more accepting of retail or medical, but I don’t know that to be true.”
Public meetings should help answer that question. The city plans to host an initial meeting on the topic this summer, to be followed by another meeting in the fall or winter when the city has a better idea of ballot language.
Looking to Palisade could be instructive. From a high level view, the town doesn’t seem to be crime-infested and it’s used marijuana revenue to leverage grants for some improvements. Do residents regret taking the plunge?
We’re in no position, yet, to say whether marijuana sales are a good idea. All we’ve asked is to have a discussion that will yield, in much sharper focus, the pros and cons.