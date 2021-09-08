Why is Colorado Mesa University planning to build a baseball stadium on campus when it already has access to the city-owned Suplizio Field at Lincoln Park?
“We do have one of the best places to play in the country,” CMU head baseball coach Chris Hanks acknowledged Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, it’s not ours. We can’t make the final call on when we can use it.”
Scheduling baseball games is a lot more complicated than it may seem. CMU’s baseball schedule often conflicts with District 51 high school games and tournaments, spring graduation ceremonies and even the JUCO World Series.
Those conflicts came to a notable head in 2019. That year, the Mavs had to play an important playoff game on the road, even though they earned the right to host an NCAA Division II super regional tournament.
The Mavs were the No. 1 ranked team in the country and eventually made it to the national championship game. It was also the year Division II went to a super regional playoff model, putting that World Series qualifier on the same Memorial Day weekend that annually marks the start of JUCO play.
As a regional tournament winner, CMU had earned the right to host the super regional. It petitioned to host the tournament at Suplizio on the Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day weekend. When that petition was denied, CMU had to travel to San Angelo, Texas. They won that tournament, but the injustice of playing on the road for admittance to the Division II World Series led former CMU President Tim Foster to declare it wouldn’t happen again. The next time CMU earned the opportunity to host a super regional, it would — by turning CMU’s practice field on Orchard Avenue into a playable field.
The Sentinel’s Patti Arnold had all the details of what the new stadium, to be known as Bergman Field, will look like in Sunday’s edition.
There will be no diminution of CMU’s financial support of the Lincoln Park sports complex, Foster said. CMU is a member of the Parks Improvement Advisory Board, a partnership among the city of Grand Junction, Mesa County, School District 51 and Grand Junction Baseball, Inc., the governing body of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The smaller Bergman Field will provide a more intimate environment for spectators and a campus location should help attract more students to the games. Sometimes “Suplizio just dwarfs” the crowd, he said. Using the campus field will spare wear and tear at Suplizio as the grounds crew preps for JUCO.
“You want that to be a jewel,” Foster said.
Hanks said CMU will continue to use Suplizio, but a second field helps eliminate conflicts.
“I do think this facility can afford everybody better access to better conditions to play in,” he said.
Once completed, the stadium will provide options that should be beneficial to the entire baseball community in the Grand Valley. High school games at Suplizio won’t have to start in the morning to accommodate CMU doubleheaders in the afternoon and evening. CMU will be able to schedule its doubleheaders to take advantage of the warmest parts of the day. Before, when high school games went into extra innings, CMU’s start time would be delayed, pushing the end of games into the evening. Not ideal in chilly spring temperatures.
“The overriding thing here is that the community needs another baseball field,” Hanks said. “At some point in time, the community needs another playable football field as well.”