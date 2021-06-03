Leave it to the Legislature to introduce a “transparency” bill that actually makes it easier for board members of special taxing districts to keep the public in the dark.
Indeed a better name for Senate Bill 21-262, the “Special District Transparency” bill, would be the “Obfuscation Opportunity” bill.
SB262 removes the current legislative requirement that special districts provide public notice via newspapers of a call for nominations for a regular local government election.
This isn’t the first time lawmakers have tried to eliminate newspapers as the chief vehicle of the public’s right to know. Past bills have generally been stand-alone attempts to let local governments post notices on their own websites. But SB262 focuses on special taxing districts, in part, because Colorado newspapers, led by The Denver Post, have exposed problems with many metropolitan districts.
The Post found instances in which as few as two or three people created a metro district, then approved millions of dollars of tax obligations, resulting in higher taxes and unsustainable debt.
Moreover, The Post has found that residents in several metro districts have complained that elections frequently are canceled without their knowledge or awareness that they had a right to self-nominate for a seat on a district’s board of directors.
The appearance of transparency, but well short of the mark
The bill includes a newly amended requirement that special districts send notice via email (or postal mail) to every resident. While that has the appearance of promoting accessibility, the data tell a different story.
Many — if not most or all — special districts will notify residents by email to minimize costs. However, according to Mailchimp, the leading email service provider, the average email open rate for government emails is 28.77% with click through rates of 3.99%. So, more than 70% of these emails will go unread, and any details linked therin will not be seen by 96% of intended readers.
Newspapers certainly have a financial stake in this legislation. There is a fee for publication of legal notices in newspapers. Those rates are capped by state statute and are offered as the lowest advertising rates in newspapers. That modest rate has not changed since 1993. We contend that this is an efficient, cost-effective system that provides third-party verification that a notice was properly placed.
We have no problem with requiring a combination of notifications. But publishing notices in newspaper should remain a requirement. Newspapers are the primary vehicle for public notice in all 50 states because only they and their websites can ensure accessibility, independence, verifiability and archivability.
Unaccountable boards with malfeasance in mind would like nothing more than for their notices to appear anywhere but a newspaper. We’re reminded of the Aspen Daily News motto: “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen.”
That speaks to the well-established power of the press. Publishing legal notices in the newspaper is not only an important step in ensuring government accountability, it can act as a deterrent to a board’s worst impulses. Despite its best intentions, SB262 promotes obfuscation, not transparency.
The Senate bill requires several notifications for district residents including easily accessible annual reports, budgets, and election results, and requires developers to inform potential buyers of the property tax bill they will actually face. The good the bill seeks to do, however, is undermined by the newspaper exclusion.
People pick up newspaper because they want to be informed. That intentionality doesn’t exist in batch mailing and email blasts.