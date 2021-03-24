Frustration. Anger. Sadness. Grief.
Emotions run the gamut after a mass shooting. These monstrous acts of violence always shock the conscience, forcing us to own our feelings or go numb out of self-preservation.
Psychologists would say there’s no “right” way to react. You feel what you feel — scared, vengeful, lucky to be alive or completely powerless.
Coloradans have been through this too many times. Columbine, the Aurora theater shooting, STEM School Highlands Ranch ... and too many other incidents to list here. Now the Boulder King Soopers tragedy flattens us anew with the enduring question: “How can this keep happening?”
We know what comes next. Some lawmakers will call for “common-sense” measures to keep guns out of the hands of those most likely to commit heinous acts. Second Amendment defenders will says more laws are meaningless because criminals bent on harming people will find ways around them and restrictions only hurt law-abiding citizens.
It’s outrage vs. “now is not the time” to debate gun laws given the raw emotions involved. A familiar paralysis ensues. We risk this becoming our new normal since neither side can seem to come together to begin to find a solution.
Tweets from Colorado’s highest profile politicians reflect this divide. Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said, “There are steps that an overwhelming majority of Americans want us to take. And they have every right to expect us to finally do something about gun violence in our country. Enough is enough.”
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted: “May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.”
Critics of the gun-toting freshman lawmaker were quick to point that her glorification of gun culture gave her no standing to comment. “Maybe sit this one out,” one Twitter user advised.
It’s always dangerous to speculate about the shooter’s motives. Until we know why he went on a shooting spree that left 10 people dead, it’s hard to address what to do about it.
“We don’t know all the details, yet,” Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted, “but we DO know our country has a horrific problem with gun violence.”
Clearly, there’s a debate coming to Capitol Hill. President Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and to close loopholes in the background check system.
In the meantime, perhaps the most productive thing Coloradans can do is to support the Colorado Healing Fund. It was established “specifically to support victims of mass tragedy” resulting from a criminal act in Colorado. It’s sad that there have been enough of these incidents for the fund to exist, and yet we’re thankful for it.
“We stand ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organization in Boulder to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of victims, families and the larger community impacted by today’s tragic events,” former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said in a news release. She chairs the nonprofit’s board of trustees.
Donate securely online at coloradohealingfund.org.
No matter your views on this topic, remember that there are 10 people dead, and their loved ones and co-workers are hurting. They can use our help at this time. We may struggle with how to prevent gun violence, but when it happens, we must be there for each other.