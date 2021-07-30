Should the city of Grand Junction conduct another survey to gauge public opinion on a proposed community center?
We say no. The way some council members have regarded the results of a previous survey suggests another survey will only muddy the waters further.
The last survey identified a community center as a top priority in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan.
If bias, statistically invalid results and poorly worded or leading questions drove the results — as council members Rick Taggart and Dennis Simpson seem to contend — why would council accept the community center as the top priority?
But that seems to be where council will start. So, that assumption — that the citizens of Grand Junction want a community center — is fine, but is everything that underpins it suspect?
Taggart and Simpson seem to be making some assumptions of their own. For example, Simpson pointed to a previous survey that he said showed broad support for a community center prior to a failed ballot measure in 2019.
Simpson seems to be suggesting that the survey didn’t accurately predict voter behavior and was therefore statistically invalid.
But a voter can broadly support a community center and still vote against it based on competing priorities.
In 2019, Measure 2C was competing with other sales tax hikes, including one to provide more money for local law enforcement. Measure 2C also proposed a Matchett Park location. Because the measure failed — likely on pocketbook concerns — shouldn’t suggest that voters hated the location.
Here, Taggart raises a valid point.
“The way the feasibility study asked the question about Lincoln Park was at best biased because we basically told them why Matchett Park didn’t make any sense,” Taggart said. “That’s not a good way to ask a question and I said that a long time ago and I’ll say that again.”
Sure, it makes sense to ask people where they’d like a community center — even what they’re willing to pay to use it. But, ultimately, council members will decide what’s in the city’s best interest.
They’re the ones with hard data at their fingertips. They’re the ones charged with looking at the long-term implications of how any location will affect things such as traffic, parking, egress and ingress in neighborhoods and whether to keep existing park amenities such as the Lincoln Park swimming pool.
That’s where another survey may create more problems than it solves. If citizens overwhelmingly want a Lincoln Park community center and if it ends up making more sense to locate at Matchett or elsewhere, what will another survey have accomplished?
If council members are bent on conducting another survey, they better communicate what they want to learn from it to the firm that will conduct it. Then they must trust the results and act on them. Otherwise, this is all a waste of time and taxpayer money.