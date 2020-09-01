The United States represents about 4% of the world’s population, but accounts for 21% of global deaths from the coronavirus and about 24% of total cases worldwide.
Just three weeks after surpassing 5 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the U.S. on Monday quietly rolled past 6 million cases. The U.S. death toll surpassed 183,000. Globally, more than 847,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The reason for our nation’s outsized representation of global COVID-19 cases is due to any number of factors. But our biggest vulnerability isn’t supplies of masks or ventilators. It’s the sizable faction of people who have renounced science and sound medical advice.
Persistent skepticism about how “fatal” the virus is undermines every attempt by public health officials to keep the virus under control. The latest example is a conspiracy theory tweeted by a QAnon supporter falsely claiming that only about 9,000 people had “actually” died from coronavirus.
The now-deleted tweet pointed to a post on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website saying that “for 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.”
The tweet gained enough traction that White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday felt the need to clear the air. In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Fauci explained that the CDC figure is the percentage of victims who had no underlying health issues. (Shouldn’t the fact that coronavirus can kill a perfectly healthy person be the big takeaway? Instead, the conspiracy traffickers want to emphasize the virus preys mainly on the medically vulnerable.)
“That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn’t die of COVID-19. They did,” Fauci said. More than 180,000 Americans really have died from the virus — there should “not be any confusion about that,” Fauci said.
Similarly, as too many of us know from personal experience, patients who succumb to cancer don’t die from cancer itself, but rather from organ failure, uncontrolled bleeding, infection, heart attack, respiratory failure, or other causes of death. Would we not count them as cancer fatalities?
Which begs the question: What exactly is the purpose of minimizing COVID-19’s lethal characteristics? So that more people let their guard down? The deaths will only keep mounting. That’s an agenda so sinister that it smacks of foreign manipulation. How can anyone look at the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 and then try to argue that it’s less dangerous than it appears?
But that’s the state of the public sphere today. The avalanche of misinformation and the obfuscation of the truth reflect the death of expertise in this country, where science is, sadly, increasingly irrelevant.
It’s a painful side-effect of living in a “free” nation that people have the right to spout any nonsense that fits their personal or political agenda.
Our job is to call out B.S. when we see it. So here we are, for the umpteenth time, reminding our readers that if it smells like barnyard, suspect B.S. For those Americans whose currency is misinformation, please stop peddling it.
You’re killing us — literally.