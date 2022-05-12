Addressing the threat that invasive aquatic species hitchhiking on watercraft poses to Colorado waters is as much a transportation problem as it is a boating problem.
Hence the logic behind a new, pilot program that seeks to intercept problematic species such as zebra and quagga mussels not just before boats enter state waters, but while they are still on the road. The program will be tested along Colorado’s borders as boats are being transported into the state from areas where they may have become contaminated.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to kick off its Aquatic Nuisance Species Check Station pilot program on three dates this year at a logical starting place, the Loma Port of Entry on Interstate 70 west of Grand Junction. That station is well-positioned to let CPW check many of the boats coming from Lake Powell, a key source for many of the invasive mussels that attach themselves to boats later brought to Colorado.
These mussels can wreak havoc wherever they manage to establish themselves. As they reproduce, they cover docks and shorelines, cause problems for powerboat engines, and clog delivery pipes and related infrastructure in water bodies relied on as much as a water source for irrigators and municipal utilities as they are for things such as recreation.
Thanks to aggressive measures, Colorado waters aren’t infested with zebra or quagga mussels, unlike in the case of many waters in neighboring states. Trailered and/or motorized watercraft must be inspected before launching in any state waters after boating in a different state, or whenever an inspection is requested before entering or when exiting a water body in the state.
But some other states have been doing something Colorado is only now beginning to explore — operating roadside check stations for invasive aquatic species, including at highway ports of entry. This approach seemingly can go a long way in helping prevent or minimize infestation in a state. It helps keep problem vessels from getting into a state without undergoing decontamination, preventing them from heading anywhere in that state and possibly introducing mussels or other species to a water body if they manage to slip through the diffuse system of inspection operations at places such as reservoirs.
Colorado’s new pilot program, authorized by state legislation passed in 2021, can help keep contaminated boats from ever reaching state waters where site-by-site inspection stations now serve as a main line of defense. And data compiled by the agency a few years ago shows the value of testing out the program first in Loma. It indicated that by far the most boats with attached adult zebra or quagga mussels that had been detected by inspection stations in Colorado had come from Utah, home to Lake Powell. Highline, Ridgway and Rifle Gap are among water bodies where infested watercraft have been intercepted.
Parks and Wildlife is planning the mandatory testing at the Loma station on Sunday, and on July 23 and Sept. 5, before shifting to some other part of the state next year. The first two dates this year will help it iron things out in preparation for a busy day on Sept. 5, which is Labor Day. Vehicles with motorized or trailered watercraft will be required to stop for an inspection of watercraft, and decontamination if necessary.
Failure to comply is a civil infraction punishable by a $100 fine, but Parks and Wildlife is hoping that those required to stop simply abide by the requirement, understanding the rationale for it. And boaters who are careful to make sure their vessels are cleaned, drained and dry before they get to the station can help expedite the inspection process and enable them to more quickly get back on their way.
The check-station approach is reminiscent of DUI checkpoints in terms of being inconvenient but serving an important public purpose. Boaters, be they from Colorado or elsewhere, who visit a place such as Lake Powell bear a responsibility to ensure they don’t bring contaminated vessels into the state and jeopardize water-based recreation here, much less critical water-delivery infrastructure.
The idea of trying to detect invasive aquatic species at the borders of our state, before they get anywhere near state waters, strikes us as a logical next step up in ramping up Colorado’s so-far-successful efforts to keep zebra and quagga mussels out of state waters. We hope the pilot efforts prove the utility of this approach and that it might become a permanent tool in the state’s detection and decontamination arsenal in years to come.