Consider yourself in good company if Wednesday’s lead story — “Montrose airport hopping” — made you wince a bit.
Generally, we consider what’s good for Montrose to be good for the Western Slope, which is good for the Grand Valley. Rising tides raise all ships.
But this story hit differently. News of new flights, new major destinations and new carriers, including Delta Airlines (which unceremoniously dropped service from Grand Junction Regional Airport earlier this year), stung for a community that considers itself on the ascent.
Is Grand Junction at risk of ceding the position as the Western Slope’s air service hub to Montrose?
It seems that question may now be a matter of genuine dispute.
To be clear, much of Montrose’s air service is seasonal to coincide with Telluride’s opening and closing dates. Indeed, service to places like Atlanta, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles is directly supported by Telluride/Montrose Regional Air Organization.
Grand Junction in 2018 created a similar entity, the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance, in order to do the exact same thing. Taxpayers voted to support it with lodging tax dollars, which allowed Grand Junction for the first time to enter the game as an actual player, potentially sharing the risk with airlines for new air service.
Problem is, Montrose has been in the game longer and has a lot more money to play with.
Make no mistake, Grand Junction Regional Airport remains a bigger airport with far more enplanements — 252,790 to Montrose’s 188,355 in 2021. The Grand Valley is the natural hub for all of western Colorado and eastern Utah, but high fares and limited direct connections have impaired its ability to grow the way it was prior to COVID.
Part of the issue is the pilot shortage. Many airlines have reduced the number of regional jets they fly so they can place those pilots in their larger, mainline aircraft. That explains Delta’s exit and our inability to bring in new flights despite the fact that planes are 90 percent full in and out of Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Voters decided to directly fund air service here out of a recognition that it plays a vital role in economic development and the growth of business in western Colorado. Grand Junction had seen a few large employers leave the area for metro areas specifically due to limitations in direct flights to strategically important destinations.
Enhanced air service in a community like Grand Junction is like to protein for a growing body. Without it, the we can’t grow; with it, we can gain strength and thrive.
Consider how much easier all of the challenges in this community become if we have more dollars circulating in the local economy. Enhanced air service’s assist to economic development makes challenges like affordable housing and homelessness easier to address because, simply, when the local economic pie is bigger, everyone gets a bigger slice.
The table is set for healthy, strategic growth at Grand Junction Regional Airport. We have the right director and administration. We have restored our reputation among airlines. And we have some dollars to support new air service.
Question is: Are we doing enough to hold our ground against a surging Montrose airport?