The annual risk of being killed in a plane crash for the average American is about 1 in 11 million.
The annual risk of being killed in a motor vehicle crash for the average American is about 1 in 5,000.
Obviously, variables such as amount of time flying or driving can alter the odds for any one individual, but the bottom line is that flying is generally regarded as safer, statistically speaking, than driving.
Yet, federal law requires airports nationwide to test their emergency response capabilities once every three years. The Grand Junction Regional Airport just completed a mock plane crash exercise on Tuesday. We’re not pooh-poohing the wisdom of that. If catastrophe strikes, it’s reassuring to know our local emergency responders will have had the proper training on how to navigate the mayhem.
Still, it raises an interesting question about contingency planning in this country. What’s more likely to happen? A plane crash on the runway at the Grand Junction airport? Or a sophisticated hacking of the electrical grid based on some misapplication of artificial intelligence by malevolent forces? Or prolonged drought fueled by climate change bringing Lake Mead and Lake Powell to “dead pool status” with their dams no longer able to generate electricity?
That last scenario hits close to home. The Sentinel Editorial Board recently met with the executive director of the Colorado River Water Conservation District who explained all the things the district is doing to avoid curtailments, meet downriver obligations and preserve healthy stream flows for wildlife. There’s a lot of legal legwork and policy formulation involved, but in the end, the district is simply reacting to conditions on the ground. It can’t do anything about the drought causing those conditions. We’re all just holding our breath and hoping for another wet year.
This fatalism pervades all of our major problems. Some things just feel too big — too out of our hands — to address with meaningful action. Climate change is one. We are going to argue until it’s past time to do anything about it — if that moment hasn’t arrived already.
The other is artificial intelligence. Thomas Friedman, The New York Times columnist, calls AI and climate change two “Pandora’s boxes” that will define humanity going forward. AI can potentially be a savior “by hastening breakthroughs in material science, battery density, fusion energy and safe modular nuclear energy” that enable humans to manage the impacts of climate change ...”
But this AI-enabled “do-over” can only happen if AI is harnessed to do good, he argues. That requires regulation — if not an indefinite pause on development.
We really can’t overstate the potential danger.
One of the pioneers of AI, Eliezer Yudkowsky, claims that if AI continues on the trajectory it’s on, it will destroy life on Earth as we know it. “If somebody builds a too-powerful AI, under present conditions, I expect that every single member of the human species and all biological life on Earth dies shortly thereafter,” he recently wrote.
If only our leaders in Washington, D.C., paid as much attention to existential threats as Mesa County authorities pay to local emergency planning. Debt-ceiling battles will seem like child’s play compared to a dead zone in the American Southwest or AI pushing past the boundaries of human constraint.