After flirting with a proposal to let Colorado high schools play football this fall — which had the blessing of Gov. Jared Polis — the Colorado High School Activities Association bagged the idea Wednesday.
The decision makes sense from a player safety standpoint alone, but CHSAA also recognized that disparity in return-to-school models posed some difficult scheduling challenges. CHSAA also mentioned Title IX and “gender representation” issues — shorthand for the potential ramifications of accommodating a popular sport played by boys.
While we agree with the outcome, it defies explanation why CHSAA would float this idea at all unless it had every intention of making it happen. Like it or not, football flames people’s passions. There’s a reason it’s America’s sport.
Witness the still-turbulent aftermath of the Big 10’s decision not to participate in a fall college football season. There have been petitions by players, public rallies and pleas from Midwestern lawmakers — even the president — for the Big 10 to reconsider its postponement.
We’ve opined on this before, but access to mass testing and the ability to isolate players to prevent outbreaks brings a level of player safety to colleges and the National Football League that high schools can’t replicate. The likelihood of an outbreak on a high school teams that threatens the health of family members and fellow students is far greater than the risk of college and professional football players getting the virus.
Plus, it sort of strains credulity to argue that playing football puts players at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 when they risk broken bones, dislocated joints and ruptured tendons every time the ball is snapped.
Testing at least minimizes risk of COVID-19. There’s no test to keep a player from getting his bell rung.
Only one NFL player produced a confirmed positive coronavirus test during the league’s most recent testing period, according to ESPN.
Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, the NFL administered 44,510 tests. Of the 44,510 tests administered, 17,519 were to 2,641 players, while the other 26,991 tests were administered to 5,708 team personnel. The combined positive testing rate across the league for this period of time was 0.017 percent.
It’s sad, perhaps, that the NFL can do what the rest of the country cannot, which is to leverage testing to assure that life can go on pretty much as usual in the midst of a pandemic.
But at least we have games to watch, which we consider a good thing.
The 2020 NFL season begins tonight. The Houston Texans head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs — the defending Super Bowl Champions — in the season opening game. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on NBC with Football Night in America.
By the way, Colorado Mesa University is the only college in Colorado at any level planning to play football this fall. With the high school season now shelved until spring, CMU is literally the only game in town. If you’re hankering to see some live action, the Mavericks open at home against Chadron State at noon on Oct. 10.