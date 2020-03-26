Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has been clear that there’s no overreacting to the threat posed by COVID-19.
An underreaction — a wait-and-see approach — could mean hospitals overrun with life-threatening illnesses, which would lead to orders to stay at home anyway. It could also wreak even greater havoc on the economy.
An overreaction, by contrast, will seem to be exactly that — because people won’t be dying and hospitals won’t run out of beds and ventilators to treat people as has happened in Italy.
Count us among those who think the governor made the right call by enacting a “stay at home” order on Wednesday.
This executive order means Coloradans should not leave their homes except for critical activities including:
■ Obtaining food and other household goods including medicine, alcohol and cannabis products
■ Going to and from work if you are a critical employee
■ Seeking medical care
■ Caring for dependents or pets
■ Caring for a vulnerable person in another location
■ Participating in outdoor recreation in your area at a legally mandated safe distance of 6 feet or more from other parties.
The order is in effect until April 11. Earlier this week, the Surgeon General of the United States, Jerome Adams, MD, called on all Americans “to act as if they have the virus right now. So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home.”
If we look back on this time and wonder if it was an overreaction, it will be proof that Polis did the right thing.