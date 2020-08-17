Wearing a face covering has suddenly taken on a new dimension as a way to protect one’s health.
Nothing like fine slivers of ash falling from the sky to remind us that the air quality is borderline unhealthy because of the Pine Gulch Fire.
Those wearing masks indoors because of the pandemic are finding that they can be useful outside as well — though makeshift cloth masks are better at containing coronavirus droplets than filtering out harmful particulates from the air we breathe.
The Pine Gulch Fire has been burning north of the Bookcliffs since a lightning strike ignited the blaze on the last day of July. But it’s only been the last few days that we’ve been afflicted with hazy skies — the kind that obscured Mount Garfield, Grand Mesa and the monument from downtown Grand Junction over the weekend.
It cast a pall over what was already a day laced with apprehension — Monday’s first day of classes for both District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.
When it rains, it pours — figuratively speaking. What we wouldn’t give for a good old-fashioned gully washer right now. But that’s not likely. Hot and dry weather is in the immediate forecast, which only makes the task of containing the Pine Gulch Fire all the more challenging.
It grew from 30,000 acres a week ago to 85,000 acres as of Monday, making it the fourth-largest wildland blaze in state history. That’s nearly 130 square miles of charred landscape. By comparison, Mesa Verde National Park is about 52,000 acres.
Fire officials are doing all they can. There are 811 personnel, 55 fire engines, nine helicopters and eight bulldozers on the fire. Firelines on the eastern and southern edges of the fire represent containment points.
“It’s going to take a break in the weather, a little bit of luck and a lot of skill to increase that containment,” Pat Seekins, one of the incident command operations section chiefs, said Friday during a briefing. De Beque is under no threat — from fire at least. But an air quality sensor there shows significantly more air pollution there than anywhere in the Grand Valley.
Now residents of Loma are getting antsy as the western edge of the fire creeps in their direction. Still there’s not much to do but let firefighters do their work.
A reminder that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place, which prohibits anything that produces an open flame that isn’t liquid-fueled or gas-fueled. Basically that means no flames that have to be “put out” instead of “turned off.”
Stay safe. Those who suffer respiratory ailments should consider staying indoors as long as the smoky haze persists.
And pray for rain.