This week is the kickoff to a year-long celebration of the Avalon Theatre, which turns 100 today. This is truly a gem of this community, which has brought a lot of culture and entertainment to Grand Junction over the last century.
“We feel like the Avalon in 1923 was kind of maybe a starting point for our arts and culture community in Grand Junction,” said Bryan Wade, development director for the Avalon Theatre Foundation.
It brought national performing acts and speakers to the valley, hosted Vaudeville shows, movies and community productions and events, and 100 years later, it continues in that capacity, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.
We think Wade may be on to something. The arts really have become a major part of this community, especially in downtown Grand Junction. The Avalon has absolutely been central to performance art and cinema in this community over the years.
Wade found as he researched the Avalon’s history that there were about 250 feature films and 600 films total shown at the Avalon in 1923 alone.
“On top of that you have public dances, Vaudeville shows and community events,” Wade said.
We have to note the Sentinel’s own part in that history. Former Publisher Walter Walker was a big part of the push to construct the theater 100 years ago.
In some ways Walker was a product of the time he lived, but he was also often ahead of his time. Being a leader in the effort to bring this theater here was one of the instances where he showed incredible foresight and helped deliver something that has benefited this area for a full century.
In the decades since the Avalon was built, it has hosted everything from local performances to huge movies like “Star Wars” to some of the most popular performers in the country like Dave Chappelle. The fact we have access to all that is an incredible benefit to this community.
In order to have a vibrant and active community, one that people want to live and work in, you need things for people to do. This theater is part of our selling point and shining a spotlight on it to celebrate its centennial is important to do. That history and what the theater has brought to the community deserves to be highlighted. Thankfully the foundation has plans to do so.
It is starting with a big bash tonight, but will continue throughout the whole year. The foundation will collaborate with the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra for its Jan. 14 concert and with Community Concerts of the Grand Valley for its May 7 concert.
The foundation also will offer the Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series that will show a film each month from a different decade of the Avalon’s 100 years, Wade said.
It will begin in Feb. 13 with a screening of “Sherlock Jr.” from 1924 and continue through November.
The Avalon was a busy place and has a rich history worthy of celebration today and through the year, concluding with a big bash in November, Wade said.
“We want this to be something that the whole community can take pride in,” Wade said.
We’re glad the foundation is putting so much effort into this celebration. We certainly take pride in the Avalon and know the community does as well.