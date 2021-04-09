Air travel from Grand Junction to Burbank, Calif. for a $19 base fare each way — on Boeing 737s? Yes, please.
That will be an option, at least for an introductory period, from Avelo Airlines, a new ultra-low-fare carrier whose launch on Thursday included the announcement that the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be among 11 nonstop routes in and out of southern California beginning May 9.
We think being included on this list of destinations — chosen for their proximity to adventure-seeking and leisurely pursuits — is just as exciting as the prospect of affordable flights to Burbank in the heart of Los Angeles. This game-changing outcome is a result of deliberate choices this community has made over the past five years.
First was the full embrace of outdoor recreation as a viable economic driver. Investments in trails and a branding scheme to promote the diversity of outdoor activities in the Grand Valley have put us on the map with the likes of Bend, Ore., Bozeman, Mont., and Eureka, Calif.
Second was the increased lodging tax that voters approved in 2018, giving the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance a pool of funds to assist with recruiting new flights to the airport. Having an airport director respected nationally and intimately familiar with how and why airlines choose destinations certainly hasn’t hurt either.
Avelo’s operating strategy revolves around the use of convenient smaller airports to provide a faster, cost-friendly and relaxing end-to-end travel experience to underserved destinations from Burbank. The inaugural routes focus on outdoor recreation, national parks, and coastal and mountain terrain — as well as provide air service for an increasing population of remote workers.
The Sentinel’s James Burky outlines greater specifics related to operations, but the bottom line is that four days a week there will be an affordable way to get people between Grand Junction and southern California. That could be business travelers, tourists or Colorado Mesa University students. Southern California serves as the bullseye for CMU’s out-of-state recruitment strategy.
Imagine the marketing opportunities to lure vacationers from California. We’re suddenly a gateway for everything amazing to do between Moab and Vail — without the gauntlet nightmare of driving in and out of Denver International Airport.
Avelo’s CEO Andrew Levy is familiar with a small airport strategy. In the late 1990s, he helped Allegiant Airlines launch service out of small airports. After several years helping Allegiant grow its operations, Levy moved on to United Airlines. There, he ultimately became CFO before leaving in 2018.
On Thursday he told “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio that it’s a “perfect time” to start a new airline, with people ready to travel as we come out of the pandemic.
This low-cost mainline service to GJT will put enormous downward fare pressure on all carriers serving Grand Junction. Avelo is counting on interest in a low-cost carrier because of current market conditions.
“There’s been a lot of consolidation over the last 15 years, and now the four largest airlines in the United States control 80% of the seats,” he said. “And, of course, consolidation did what it was expected to do, which is take fares higher. We are out there to try to bring choice back to consumers and offer folks another option.”
We are mighty fortunate Avelo decided to begin its journey here.