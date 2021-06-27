It’s not often that the founder and CEO of an airline meets directly with a newspaper editorial board to discuss his private business venture — especially one as busy as Andrew Levy, who launched Avelo Airlines in 2020 and started offering direct low-fare flights between Los Angeles and Grand Junction earlier this year.
But we welcomed the opportunity to get a peek inside an industry we’ve long regarded as a key to securing the Grand Valley’s economic future. Affordable access to the West Coast has been a long-sought goal for civil leaders and economic development groups.
How did Levy’s goals for his airline mesh with ours?
“We know the university in your city gets a lot of folks from the LA region, but it’s really about looking at a ‘catchment area,’ an airline term to define the radius around a particular airport that you can expect to draw travelers to and there aren’t a lot great options nearby,” he said in a Zoom interview last week.
Avelo’s presence in the marketplace could help alleviate congestion between Vail and Denver on Interstate 70. Travelers who have had to bear the hassle of disembarking at Denver International Airport and fighting traffic to get to mountain resort communities may discover how much easier it is going east on I-70. They’ll also discover the ease of flying in and out of secondary airports, which is the basis of Avelo’s business model, as the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby explained in Friday’s paper.
Levy spent several decades working for such airlines as United, Allegiant and ValuJet. Those experiences helped him identify a “different need” of the air travel market. “Our focus is on secondary airports of large metro areas and flying into markets that are not served,” he said. “Hollywood Burbank Airport is an exceptional example of that.”
A large metro is important because the airline needs a big pool of traffic to pull from, Levy said. Los Angeles, with its population of 10 million, certainly fits the bill.
“Grand Junction is a market I’ve known since my Allegiant days,” Levy said. “We believe that the service can work there — that there’s enough of a market in both directions.”
Even though Hollywood Burbank Airport is in the middle of LA County and 12 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, it’s not as well-known as LAX (Los Angeles International Airport.) Part of Avelo’s challenge is creating awareness of how convenient it is to fly into Hollywood as opposed to LAX.
“We’re off to a pretty good start. At the moment we need more demand for the number of flights we have in the market,” Levy said. “Obviously we’re working on trying to create increased awareness and demand for our product.”
Avelo is able to offer most flights for under $100 and some as low as $60 one way on its booking website, book.aveloair.com.
Running a low-cost carrier means being as efficient as possible and “constantly tweaking the network,” Levy said. Avelo will cut the number of flights in late summer to make sure supply is right for demand, leading to an obvious takeaway.
We feel fortunate that Avelo included Grand Junction in its network. But it’s running a business — one that needs to be supported if it’s going to stick around.