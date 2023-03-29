The Colorado Legislature is proposing changing transportation planning regions statewide to be based on population, not geography. This is concerning for rural areas like ours.

While the measure, which awaits final approval in the House and Senate, bars the Colorado Transportation Commission from reducing the number of rural transportation planning committees, which makes recommendations about future transportation projects, it would increase the number of planning regions, meaning urban areas would see more, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.