The Colorado Legislature is proposing changing transportation planning regions statewide to be based on population, not geography. This is concerning for rural areas like ours.
While the measure, which awaits final approval in the House and Senate, bars the Colorado Transportation Commission from reducing the number of rural transportation planning committees, which makes recommendations about future transportation projects, it would increase the number of planning regions, meaning urban areas would see more, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Keeping the same number of rural planning regions, while increasing the overall number will absolutely dilute our voice at the table. This can have serious implications for the future of our economy and quality of life.
“If you increase the number of TPRs overall, but maintain the number of rural TPRs, you effectively reduce rural representation,” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis said. “I don’t support the TPRs being based solely on population ... but rather on road miles and usage.”
We like the idea of basing the redrawn planning regions on road miles and usage, as Davis suggested. This would likely still give more populous areas of the state plenty of representation, but would be more fair to rural areas.
While Denver and the Front Range do have transportation needs, the Legislature should recognize how much visitation our rural areas get. We base a big part of our tourism economy on getting people to our rural communities for our excellent recreation. Many people come here and live here because they like traveling into the great outdoors. That takes transportation funding.
We don’t want urban and rural Colorado to be pitted against each other, but that is often how it feels. We’d love to see the state commit transportation funding for projects to reduce that divide
Perhaps the biggest way the state could do that would be a high-speed rail line between Denver and the Western Slope. That would be a transformational project that would really shrink the state. We think it could do more than virtually any other project to mitigate the urban/rural divide.
We aren’t against the state rethinking how it does transportation planning, but we hope they’ll change their approach and take the opportunity to plan something that brings us together, rather than dividing us up.