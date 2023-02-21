The city of Grand Junction canceled a meeting with some downtown business owners over concerns of a large crowd expected to include some members of the community imprecisely described as “homeless.” (As we have remarked before in this space, homelessness and vagrancy are two very different situations, with very different causes and different solutions.)
The cancellation isn’t a great look for the city, but we think the city will end up having a better dialogue going forward as a result.
The meeting, which had been scheduled for Jan. 30, was to be the third in a series of meetings with business owners surrounding Whitman Park in the downtown area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
City of Grand Junction spokesperson Sara Spaulding said the meeting was not canceled because the city feared “homeless” people would attend, but because the city had concerns with the size of the crowd that planned to attend compared to the type of meeting the city had planned, which Spaulding said was a small roundtable.
“The meeting was canceled because we expected a crowd,” Spaulding said.
The fact that a large number of people are interested in the topics being discussed, including homelessness and vagrancy in the downtown area, is a good thing. We know the city wants to engage people as it develops a strategy to address the situation around Whitman Park.
We understand that the city was planning a small scale roundtable, but it has plenty of spaces where it could have convened a small roundtable and included a relatively large amount of seating for people wanting to watch the meeting.
The unhoused communities and their advocates should also understand that this was a meeting with the purpose of gathering feedback from a specific stakeholder group — business owners. The homeless and vagrant populations deserve to have their voices heard as well, but this meeting wasn’t for that purpose.
Understanding the marked difference between homelessness and vagrancy will go a long way to finding solutions to both problems. Most homeless go unseen and aren’t causing problems in the community. Vagrancy on the other hand, like much of what we see in Whitman Park, is a different problem. There is overlap between the populations, but not much. Treating them as the same phenomenon does a disservice to both.
At the end of the day, while the city canceled this meeting, it did provide an avenue for the homeless community and anyone else interested to meeting with staff. Some already have. Jacob Richards, a representative of Housing First! No More Deaths! reported having met with city staff following the cancellation.
“Housing First! No More Deaths! appreciates the City’s Housing Director and staff reaching out and listening, and we look forward to having unhoused voices at the table moving forward,” Richards said in an email.
If the result of this cancellation is that more voices are heard and more people get involved in resolving the issues surrounding Whitman Park, we think that’s a good outcome — despite the less-than-stellar optics.