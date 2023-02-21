The city of Grand Junction canceled a meeting with some downtown business owners over concerns of a large crowd expected to include some members of the community imprecisely described as “homeless.” (As we have remarked before in this space, homelessness and vagrancy are two very different situations, with very different causes and different solutions.)

The cancellation isn’t a great look for the city, but we think the city will end up having a better dialogue going forward as a result.

