For Coloradans, getting outside to recreate is something many of us cherish. It’s one of the main reasons so many choose to live here, but for local hunters there is an added wrinkle. They have to deal with competition from out-of-state hunters for limited licenses. Shouldn’t we set aside a higher percentage of licenses for Coloradans? It’s a complicated question.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages hunting in the state, and has to weigh the interests of the state’s hunters against local businesses that benefit from out-of-state dollars and its own budget.