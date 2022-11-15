For Coloradans, getting outside to recreate is something many of us cherish. It’s one of the main reasons so many choose to live here, but for local hunters there is an added wrinkle. They have to deal with competition from out-of-state hunters for limited licenses. Shouldn’t we set aside a higher percentage of licenses for Coloradans? It’s a complicated question.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages hunting in the state, and has to weigh the interests of the state’s hunters against local businesses that benefit from out-of-state dollars and its own budget.
“We’re trying to strike a balance so that we are supporting our resident hunters, but we also are supporting nonresidents and supporting outfitters and local communities that rely on nonresident hunters to come to Colorado and hunt here,” Danielle Isenhart, licensing section manager for Parks and Wildlife, said, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
The agency are looking into some changes to ensure a larger percentage of hunting licenses go to residents. We think the agency has done a good job in striking the balance between all the competing interests in the past, and we’re sure any changes will be well thought out.
That said, we would caution against changing too drastically or too quickly. There is a lot at stake.
According to Parks and Wildlife, an outdoor recreation study conducted for the agency shows that hunting contributes $843 million each year to the state.
The study estimates that big game hunting specifically contributes more than $600 million in annual economic output in the state, including $374 million from resident hunting and $228 million from out-of-state hunting.
Out-of-state hunters generate more jobs, about 3,300 compared to about 3,000 generated by resident hunters.
The Western Slope is a big destination for many of these hunters. We know local businesses benefit from visiting hunters from out of state. Hunting guides and outfitters are obvious, but hunters rent hotel rooms and visit restaurants too.
Tipping the balance too far toward resident hunters could end up costing those hunters more money as well. Right now out-of-state hunters pay much steeper fees on their licenses. As one example, the fee for a bull or either-sex elk license in Colorado is $57.90 for residents, and $700.98 for nonresidents.
“It’s the nonresident hunters who support your budget,” T. Wright Dickinson, a Moffat County rancher and former county commissioner there, told the commission at its September meeting in Craig.
“You guys have got to take care of them or a resident hunter has to be prepared to pay the kind of license fees that it takes to operate the agency,” said Dickinson.
We think Colorado residents should be favored for obtaining hunting licenses, and if CPW thinks it can tip the balance more toward locals, without hurting its bottom line or Colorado businesses, we absolutely support them. We just urge caution as they consider changes.