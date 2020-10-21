The best thing we can do for ourselves in this pitched moment is to be nice to other people.
That’s not advice from your grandmother. It’s neuroscience.
Long before the pandemic struck or the coming election loomed as the most consequential in the history of western democracy (two huge contributors to the nation’s collective angst) Laurie Santos, a Yale psychology professor, was “shocked” at the kind of mental health issues she was seeing in her students.
So she started a mega-popular class in 2018 called “The Science of Well-Being,” which millions of people have taken for free online through Coursera. It starts by exploring what drives happiness from scientific standpoint then challenges students to make behavioral changes to help rewire the brain.
Santos and her course have been the subject of numerous articles and online interviews ever since the pandemic triggered a national mental health crisis. Interviewers generally seek tips on how people can cope with isolation or improve their emotional state. The remedy isn’t self-pampering, Santos says, but doing things for others.
“We assume that self-care looks like a nice bubble bath — or even hedonistic pursuits, selfish pursuits,” Santos told The New York Times. “But the data suggests that the right way to treat ourselves would be to do nice things for other people. We actually get more out of being more open and more social and more other-oriented than spending money on ourselves. It’s a bigger increase to your happiness.”
We tend to think that once we’re happy, we’ll be kind and positive people when it actually works the other way. Being kind and positive makes us happier.
Achieving a happier state of mind isn’t a random occurrence waiting to happen based on a new job, a new iPhone or a new romance. Happiness has to be cultivated through a mindful practice of doing simple things.
Santos isn’t the only one pointing out that if you want to be happier, you should focus more on kindness to others. Back in 2017 we wrote about the Good Vibes Grand Valley wellness campaign, which encouraged people to offer compliments and heartfelt thank-yous and to log things for which they were grateful every day for two weeks.
So the idea isn’t new. It’s just more relevant than ever.
This valley could use a splash of kindness in a fraught time. We need to start seeing coworkers and neighbors as people instead of political affiliations. Along those lines, we encourage people to take a break from social media until after the election. If the goal is to foster a more kindly approach to fellow citizens, why oblige the chief source of division and anger in our lives?
Be nice. A good place to start is by wearing a mask. It shows you care about others.