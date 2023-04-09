The official line out of Mesa County School District 51 is that charter schools are not taking funding away from traditional public schools. That’s just not true.

“Charter schools aren’t taking revenue from the district,” Mesa County with School District 51’s chief financial officer, Melanie Trujillo, told The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “We aren’t using district revenue to support them. If those students weren’t at a charter school, we wouldn’t get the funding for them to begin with.”