The official line out of Mesa County School District 51 is that charter schools are not taking funding away from traditional public schools. That’s just not true.
“Charter schools aren’t taking revenue from the district,” Mesa County with School District 51’s chief financial officer, Melanie Trujillo, told The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “We aren’t using district revenue to support them. If those students weren’t at a charter school, we wouldn’t get the funding for them to begin with.”
This bit of verbal sleight of hand obscures the facts. It’s true that charter schools don’t get funding from local taxes, but they do get funding that could have gone to the district.
Charter schools are funded entirely through state funds, particularly Per Pupil Revenues (PPR), monies designated by the state Legislature each year for operating expenses, capital reserve and risk insurance.
Trujillo said the school district collects the per-pupil count from its charter schools each October and passes that number on to the state. She said that, by state statute, the district is also required to share mill levy overrides with charter schools on a per-pupil basis.
So, let’s be clear-eyed about this: When a family decides a charter school would be a better fit than public school and sends their child there, the funding follows them by design. If the child remained in the traditional public school, the funding would have stayed there.
Furthermore, a schools’ staffing capabilities are determined by FTE (full-time equivalent) funding, which is based on how many students are attending a particular school. So students leaving the district for a charter also affects the school’s FTE funding.
This is the system that Colorado put in place. We’re not opposed to it. Charter schools can offer an alternative that better suits the learning style of some students. There are many reasons they may choose one, and we want them to have that choice.
What we’re concerned with is the obfuscation and lack of transparency the district is displaying.
It’s reasonable to wonder what is really going on when we see the district close a traditional public school at East Middle School and allow Ascent Classical Academy, a charter school, to open at the same time. Does the district want to transition toward a more charter school-based system? They haven’t really explained.
We’d also note that charter schools are public schools. They receive public dollars. When declining enrollment moves the district to close a school, we think all our public schools (charters included) should be looked at and considered during that process. We also think enrollment should be a big consideration when the district makes a decision on whether to allow a new charter school to come into our community.
Charter schools are not the enemy. They’re valued by many families in this community and they can deliver great results for certain students. They also shouldn’t be given a special status above our other public schools when tough decisions need to be made. After all, many families also value our traditional public schools.
As more school closures are discussed going forward, we hope the board will look at all of our schools and make the best decision for all families in the district.